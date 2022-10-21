No. 10 Lorena fumbles away shot at upset of No. 1 Franklin

The Leopards were three yards and a two-point conversion away from the upset of the season, but a fumble crushed No. 10 Lorena's hopes of a Senior Night win against No. 1 Franklin as the Lions took a 49-35 victory to stay undefeated.

“We’re disappointed,” Leopards’ head coach Ray Biles said after the game. “We turned the ball over a couple of times in inopportune moments. … We've just got to fundamentally do some things right and we’ll keep working on that. We’re all disappointed that we didn’t finish it tonight, but we still got plenty of football ahead of us.”

Despite mounting a pair of comebacks to tie the contest, at halftime and to start the fourth quarter, Lorena (6-3, 3-2 in District 11-3A Division I) hurt itself with turnovers and penalties. The Leopards also lost defensive stalwarts Braylon Henry and Joe Gutshall to injuries, with Henry not returning to the field after halftime.

No. 1 Franklin (8-0, 4-0) opened the second half with a kickoff return of over 60 yards by Devyn Hidrogo, which set the Lions up for a short one-yard score by Jayden Jackson.

Frustration emanated from the home crowd when a possible 56-yard touchdown run by Jadon Porter was scratched and called a fumble. Franklin's Fragiel Owens just managed to punch the ball out from behind him a yard away from crossing the goal line.

Franklin added some distance to the score as Bryson Washington, a Baylor commitment who was nearly unstoppable for the Lions all night, raced into the end zone on yet another short run to make it 35-21 with four minutes left in the third quarter.

Lorena’s offense wasn’t on the field for long on the following possession as Franklin linebacker Landen Lorenz intercepted a ball intended for Porter.

But the Leopards retaliated with a blocked field goal by Kasen Taylor on the first play of the fourth quarter. Four plays later, Lorena QB Jackson Generals hit Porter around midfield and the receiver took advantage of a wide-open lane to find the end zone.

Porter gave the Leopards hope again, recovering a ball stripped from Jackson and running it back 85 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 35-35.

Franklin retook the advantage on a 50-yard dash by Jackson that set up Washington for a short touchdown run.

The Leopards went on the prowl with back-to-back first downs by Camden Brock and Porter. After a QB keeper, Lorena overcame first-and-long with an 18-yard pass to Taylor, putting the Leopards on the 3-yard line. But the ball slipped out on the following play with just 30 seconds left on the clock.

The Lions recovered and decided to add the cherry on top as Washington broke a long run for a touchdown.

Lorena's struggles began right away. On the first play following Franklin’s opening score, a 22-yard touchdown run by sophomore fullback Collin Smitherman, Lorena fumbled the ball and Brayden Youree recovered for the Lions.

Franklin quickly gave itself a 14-0 cushion thanks to a 20-yard score by Washington.

The Leopards cut that lead in half as Generals picked up first downs on a couple of keepers. The junior found Brock Kuhl with a third-down pass and the sophomore tight end dashed on another 20 yards to put Lorena on the board.

The Lions used eight plays to position themselves on the 10-yard line as the first quarter ended. Joe Gutshall prevented Jayden Jackson from punching through on the first play of the second quarter, but Washington skipped in on second-and-eight to make it 21-7.

Henry kicked off the next drive with a series of short runs to pick up the first down and Generals followed with a 15-yard keeper. While being chased down, Generals scrambled and juked before reversing field and hitting Kuhl once more for 30 yards for the score.

A long drive ensued for the Lions and they tried their hand at putting the ball in the air. Franklin QB Cort Lowry pitched it to Jackson who launched it toward Bo Jimenez, but the throw didn’t have enough juice and fell incomplete. Lowry tried his hand at finding Hidrogo but Henry intercepted.

Nothing came of it for the Leopards as a pair of penalties forced a punt. However they found new life as Lucas Ragsdale recovered a second-down fumble on Lorena’s own 40. Lorena almost lost it as Brock took a run and was stripped of the ball as he came down, but Generals jumped on the ball for the recovery at the 3.

A short pass to Taylor at the goal line tied things up heading into the half.