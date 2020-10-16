No. 10 Salado controls pace, downs No. 6 China Spring, 28-14

Bowden got around the right side for a 28-yard run that got the Cougars out of a hole at their own 15. Two plays later, the China Spring QB went to the same side for a 30-yard run that reached the Salado 24.

From there, Abdallah tested the left edge and ran for seven, then Jordan Nevarez took an option pitch from Bowden and sped 17 yards into the end zone. That gave China Spring a 7-0 lead with 6:05 left in the first quarter.

But Salado responded by scoring two touchdowns to push in front 14-7 at halftime.

The Eagles inflicted their four-yards-at-a-time Slot T punishment on the China Spring defense to cover 66 yards for their first score. Salado used 14 plays to go the distance. After the Eagles crossed the 50, their longest gain was a nine-yard late hit on the Cougars defenders who were a little too exuberant in escorting running back Reid Vincent out of bounds.

Mescher dived one yard for the touchdown to tie it at seven.

Just when China Spring seemed to figure out how to keep Salado from squeezing out just enough yards to keep the chains moving, the Eagles hit a big play.

Brown got the left side and out ran the Cougar defense for a 73-yard touchdown with 1:45 to go in the second quarter.