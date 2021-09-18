 Skip to main content
No. 10 West 35, Rogers 28
CENTEX ROUNDUP

No. 10 West 35, Rogers 28

Coming off a 9-3 season, a veteran West Trojans squad appears to be Grandview’s biggest challenger in this rough-and-tumble district.

ROGERS — In a fun, back-and-forth clash, the 10th-ranked Trojans picked up a clinching fumble recovery on Rogers’ final fourth-quarter drive to clinch another win.

Rogers (2-2) took over at its own 3-yard line with 2:13 to play and no timeouts. The Eagles marched all the way inside the West 20 before that aforementioned fumble thwarted Rogers’ attempt at a comeback.

Zane Meinen tossed a pair of first-half scores for West (4-0), as the Trojans shot out to a 21-13 lead. He hit Wyatt Wolf on a 32-yard strike and Kade Bing on a 9-yard connection.

But Rogers wouldn’t go away, and the Eagles took a 28-27 lead at the 6:48 mark of the third when Christian Riley took a pitch and cruised to a 66-yard TD run. West answered, though, scoring the go-ahead TD when Gage Gordon took a direct snap and scooted in from two yards out 52 seconds into the fourth. Gordon had two TD runs on the night.

