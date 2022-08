The second-ranked Panthers rode the hot wheels of Riley Sustala, who went for 253 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries in an emphatic win over the Bobcats, a playoff team from a year ago.

Sustala did everything but sell popcorn at the half, as he also threw a touchdown pass and chipped in 11 tackles defensively. Joey Pavelka and Will Kazda had a TD catch apiece for Abbott (1-0).

Blum (0-1) was paced by Armando DeHoyos, who went for 126 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns.