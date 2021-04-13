No. 2 Bosqueville baseball delivers another strong statement, 14-4

In a big top-10 high school matchup Tuesday, the No. 2 Bosqueville Bulldogs made an emphatic statement, run-ruling No. 9 Valley Mills, 14-4, to remain undefeated in District 14-2A.
Bosqueville improved to 22-2 on the season and a perfect 9-0 in district.
The tone was set in the first inning by Bulldog pitcher John Youens. First, after the Eagles loaded the bases with no outs, the sophomore battled back to strike out the side. Then, batting leadoff in the home half of the inning, he sent the first pitch he saw over the right-field fence for his seventh home run of the year.
“What a big spark that was,” Bosqueville coach David Anderson said. “That’s not the first time he has done that for us. He’s a great player, and a great young man.”
Youens, who has already verbally committed to play baseball at Baylor, was fired up after his table-setting inning on the mound and at the plate.
“This is a big rivalry game,” Youens said. “They are a real good team, but so are we. Top to bottom, we can hit.”
Youens was the initial catalyst, but the entire Bulldog lineup definitely kept the pressure high. Every Bosqueville batter either scored a run or had a base hit. Also, seven different players drove in at least one run.
Still, Valley Mills (18-6, 7-2) is state-ranked for a reason. After two innings, Bosqueville led 3-0, but four runs in the top of the third gave the visitors a lead. Eagle second baseman Eli McNair, who was 3-for-4 on the night, led that frame off with a triple. Cason Johnson then singled to score him. Valley Mills added three more runs on a fielder’s choice and a passed ball.
The lead was brief, though. In the home half of the third, Bulldog third baseman Camden Hill hit a two-run home run. His big fly to left scored Ryder Roark, who had reached on an error.
Speaking of miscues, Valley Mills was ultimately undone by 11 errors.
“We hit a lot of line drives and hard ground balls,” Anderson said. “Good things happen when you do that. You win a lot of baseball games.”
Bosqueville scored three times in innings 4, 5 and 6 to eventually reach the ahead-by-10 threshold for a run-rule. Hill and second baseman Jacob Davilla each had two hits. On the mound, Youens went three innings to get the win, striking out eight. Hunter Henexson was solid in relief, tossing three scoreless innings.
Both Bosqueville and Valley Mills return to action Friday. The Bulldogs travel to Hico, while the Eagles host Meridian.