No. 2 Bosqueville baseball delivers another strong statement, 14-4

In a big top-10 high school matchup Tuesday, the No. 2 Bosqueville Bulldogs made an emphatic statement, run-ruling No. 9 Valley Mills, 14-4, to remain undefeated in District 14-2A.

Bosqueville improved to 22-2 on the season and a perfect 9-0 in district.

The tone was set in the first inning by Bulldog pitcher John Youens. First, after the Eagles loaded the bases with no outs, the sophomore battled back to strike out the side. Then, batting leadoff in the home half of the inning, he sent the first pitch he saw over the right-field fence for his seventh home run of the year.

“What a big spark that was,” Bosqueville coach David Anderson said. “That’s not the first time he has done that for us. He’s a great player, and a great young man.”

Youens, who has already verbally committed to play baseball at Baylor, was fired up after his table-setting inning on the mound and at the plate.

“This is a big rivalry game,” Youens said. “They are a real good team, but so are we. Top to bottom, we can hit.”

Youens was the initial catalyst, but the entire Bulldog lineup definitely kept the pressure high. Every Bosqueville batter either scored a run or had a base hit. Also, seven different players drove in at least one run.