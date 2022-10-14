No. 2 China Spring overcomes slow start to beat rival La Vega, 42-7

An old rivalry was renewed and China Spring came out victorious, picking up a 42-7 district road win over La Vega Friday night.

“We came out a little sluggish in the beginning, but I’m impressed by our defense getting two fourth downs there in the first half,” said Cougars head coach Tyler Beatty. “Moving forward, we just got to continue to progress,” Beatty said. We're kind of setting some tendencies up for things that we do and we got to work really hard this week to have some counters to that. Overall, just super impressed at our kids finishing a game against a tough opponent that's always played China Spring tough. It's good when we can beat the two schools in McLennan County.”

China Spring (7-1, 2-0) put up 297 yards of offense while La Vega (4-4, 1-1) posted 224. The Pirates outrushed the Cougars with 201 yards on 41 carries while China Spring had 20 carries for 93 yards.

Cougars QB Cash McCollum was 16 of 20 passing for 204 yards and three touchdowns.

After five scoreless drives to start the game, China Spring finally punched in a score.

It came after La Vega suffered the loss of tight end Bryson Williams, who had to be carted off the field with a leg injury. The Pirates were forced to punt after the next play resulted in an incomplete pass.

It took the Cougars three snaps to reach the end zone. McCollum tossed a short pass to Tristan Exline before sending a 55-yard rocket to Tre Hafford. Hafford then took another line drive 20 yards past the west pylon on the north end zone to put the Cougars up 7-0.

It didn't take long for China Spring to score again. The Cougars forced a three-and-out and a fumble had them poised within the 10-yard line. McCollum aimed another pass at Hafford, who hauled it in for his second touchdown.

La Vega looked to be on track to answer when Bryson Roland converted on third-and-10 with a 21-yard dash. But a few plays later Jaylen Trotter bulldozed Robert Prescott to end the threat and the Cougars went into the half leading 14-0.

The Pirates opened the third quarter with high hopes as Prescott got 17 yards on a quarterback keeper to the China Spring 1. It took a couple of tries before Roland was able to break through for the score.

That would be La Vega’s only touchdown of the night.

China Spring immediately responded as Exline took an 8-yard pass from McCollum another 33 yards to set up first-and-goal at the La Vega 7. The Cougars made a pair of short gains before McCollum connected with Exline at the goal line for the touchdown.

It didn’t take long for the Cougars to find the end zone again. The Pirates fumbled on the following drive as a pitch slipped out Prescott’s hands and was recovered by Trotter, who carried it 60 yards for the score.

China Spring padded its lead with two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter on touchdown runs by Hafford and Exline.