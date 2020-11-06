No. 2 Duncanville looks the part, mashes Midway, 74-21

Midway couldn’t contain the Duncanville offense and had a hard time getting its own offense going against a smothering defense as Midway fell in the battle of the Panthers to second-ranked Duncanville, 74-21, Friday night at Panthers Stadium.
Midway’s Panthers struggled right out of the gate as Duncanville took no mercy in a first quarter that saw Midway (1-4 overall, 1-2 in District 11-6A) down six scores by its end. Duncanville (4-1 overall, 3-0 in District 11-6A) looked clean and crisp, with quarterback Grayson James comfortably in charge of the team’s pro-style offense and running back Malachi Medlock adding scores on the ground.
Three plays is all it took for James to secure his first score of the evening, finding wide receiver Rodrick Daniels Jr. for a 17-yard touchdown game. Midway responded, going three and out and punting the ball back to Duncanville. It was James who was able to add more points on the board, finding wideout Suav Persley from 43-yards out for his second touchdown. James finished going 13 for 15, 265 yards and three touchdown passes.
Midway’s offensive woes continued as the Panthers were unable to gain any momentum on drives, unable to do much more aside from punting the ball back to their opponents. Duncanville moved to the rushing game for their next score as Medlock pushed his way through tacklers for a one yard score.
A lapse on punt coverage hurt Midway and Duncanville capitalized with a 30-yard punt return for a touchdown. Midway would find some momentum in the passing game thanks to quarterback Garrett Childers and wideout Jaylor Gibson. The duo would connect on a 13-yard touchdown pass for Midway’s first points of the night.
Duncanville was not done scoring as Medlock found the end zone for his second touchdown of the evening. Midway responded with Childers and Gibson connecting for their second score again from 13-yards out.
The second half started with many fresh faces for the Duncanville Panthers as the starters saw little time in the second half. Even with substitutes in the Duncanville offense was still as flashy and impressive as they were in the first half.
Duncanville saw four of its backup running backs find the end zone and linebacker Jordan Crook returned an interception 15 yards for another score. Midway would not be shut out in the second half as Childers would add one more score to his total with tight end Logan Mercer catching a 19-yard touchdown score. Duncanville milked out the majority of the fourth quarter clock securing a big win.
Midway is on the road next week and will play the loser of Cedar Hill and Desoto next week. Duncanville will take on the winner of that game.
