No. 2 Duncanville looks the part, mashes Midway, 74-21

Midway couldn’t contain the Duncanville offense and had a hard time getting its own offense going against a smothering defense as Midway fell in the battle of the Panthers to second-ranked Duncanville, 74-21, Friday night at Panthers Stadium.

Midway’s Panthers struggled right out of the gate as Duncanville took no mercy in a first quarter that saw Midway (1-4 overall, 1-2 in District 11-6A) down six scores by its end. Duncanville (4-1 overall, 3-0 in District 11-6A) looked clean and crisp, with quarterback Grayson James comfortably in charge of the team’s pro-style offense and running back Malachi Medlock adding scores on the ground.

Three plays is all it took for James to secure his first score of the evening, finding wide receiver Rodrick Daniels Jr. for a 17-yard touchdown game. Midway responded, going three and out and punting the ball back to Duncanville. It was James who was able to add more points on the board, finding wideout Suav Persley from 43-yards out for his second touchdown. James finished going 13 for 15, 265 yards and three touchdown passes.