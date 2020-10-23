No. 2 Duncanville romps to 56-9 blowout of Lions

After Waco High couldn’t move on its first offensive possession from the 10, Daniels took Abraham Lira’s punt into a stiff wind at the 26 and sped down the left sideline for a touchdown with 9:46 left in the first quarter.

The Lions got terrible field position again when a holding call on the kickoff return put them at the seven.

With Waco High forced to punt, the Panthers started at the 35 and James made it pay off with his 14-yard touchdown pass to Suav Persley for a 14-0 lead with 7:43 left in the first quarter.

After stopping Waco High again, Daniels broke from the left side of the field to the right for a 46-yard punt return to the five. Malachi Medlock broke through the middle for a 5-yard touchdown on the next play to push the lead to 21-0 with 4:41 left in the first quarter.

Waco finally kicked its offense into gear when Reyna hit Bennett for 80 yards before he was dragged down at the five. Duncanville’s defense stopped the Lions, but Lira nailed a 25-yard field goal with 2:23 left in the first quarter.

However, Lira couldn’t handle a punt snap early in the second quarter and Duncanville recovered the ball at the three to set up Chris Hicks’ three-yard touchdown run to open up a 28-3 lead.