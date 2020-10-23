No. 2 Duncanville romps to 56-9 blowout of Waco High

Waco High witnessed just how dominating No. 2 Duncanville can be when its defense and special teams are operating at a high level.
The Lions had trouble escaping the shadow of their own goal early in the game and the Panthers cashed in by scoring six first-half touchdowns en route to a 56-9 win Friday night at WISD Stadium.
Coming off two straight appearances in the Class 6A Division I state championship game, the Panthers (2-1, 1-0) were as good as advertised in the District 11-6A opener.
The Panthers held the Lions (1-2, 0-1) to 238 yards total offense with only 23 on the ground. Most of Waco High’s offense came on two plays: Nate Reyna’s 80-yard pass to Jeremiah Bennett in the first quarter and Sean Mooney’s 50-yard pass to Braylon Martinez in the fourth quarter.
Playing its first game since Oct. 2 after COVID-19 shut down campus for a week, Waco High was hurt by penalties and a pair of first-half fumbles. The Lions scored their only touchdown when Mooney connected with Martinez for 11 yards with 11:22 left in the game.
Baylor commitment Roderick Daniels pierced Waco High with his dynamic punt returns while Duncanville quarterback Grayson James threw three touchdown passes before he left the game early in the third quarter after building a 49-3 lead.
Daniels burned the Lions the first time he touched the ball.
After Waco High couldn’t move on its first offensive possession from the 10, Daniels took Abraham Lira’s punt into a stiff wind at the 26 and sped down the left sideline for a touchdown with 9:46 left in the first quarter.
The Lions got terrible field position again when a holding call on the kickoff return put them at the seven.
With Waco High forced to punt, the Panthers started at the 35 and James made it pay off with his 14-yard touchdown pass to Suav Persley for a 14-0 lead with 7:43 left in the first quarter.
After stopping Waco High again, Daniels broke from the left side of the field to the right for a 46-yard punt return to the five. Malachi Medlock broke through the middle for a 5-yard touchdown on the next play to push the lead to 21-0 with 4:41 left in the first quarter.
Waco finally kicked its offense into gear when Reyna hit Bennett for 80 yards before he was dragged down at the five. Duncanville’s defense stopped the Lions, but Lira nailed a 25-yard field goal with 2:23 left in the first quarter.
However, Lira couldn’t handle a punt snap early in the second quarter and Duncanville recovered the ball at the three to set up Chris Hicks’ three-yard touchdown run to open up a 28-3 lead.
Daniels pushed the Panthers into Waco High territory again with his 31-yard punt return to the 39. Medlock ended the drive with a 7-yard run around the right side to stretch the lead to 35-3 with 6:19 remaining in the second quarter.
Following Omarion Delao’s fumble, the Panthers scored again on James’ 21-yard pass to Hicks over the middle to take a 42-3 lead with 50 seconds left in the second quarter.
With Jayvyn Square returning the second half kickoff into Waco High territory, the Panthers took advantage again as James found Medlock for a 24-yard touchdown pass to push the lead to 49-3.
Following that touchdown, second-team quarterback J’Dyn Williams entered the game and the Panthers spent the rest of the game running time off the clock.
The Panthers scored their final touchdown on a Square’s one-yard run with 8:03 left in the game.
