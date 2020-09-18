No. 2 Jonesboro 53, Blum 18

JONESBORO — The perennial contender took down the reigning champs in one of the state’s top six-man matchups of the week.
The second-ranked Eagles soared to a 24-0 advantage and a 32-6 halftime lead on their way to grounding Blum (2-1), which won its first state championship last season. All but one of Jonesboro’s wins this year have come by the 45-point mercy rule.
Jonesboro (4-0) will look to continue its winning ways next week when it hosts Milford, while the Bobcats aim to recover in a home game against May.
