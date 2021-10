ABBOTT — Robert Munoz rushed for 153 yards and a pair of touchdowns, as the third-ranked Panthers wrapped up the No. 1 seed in District 12-1A Div. I with a mercy-rule win over their longtime rival from Aquilla.

Abbott (9-0, 2-0) never was challenged, scoring 32 points in the opening quarter. Riley Sustala rushed for two scores and Kyle Gerik had another for Abbott in the win.

Aquilla (4-4, 1-1) will meet Coolidge for the district’s other playoff spot next week.