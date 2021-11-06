No. 3 Abbott 56, Penelope 0

From staff reports
ABBOTT — Was the mercy rule created for the Abbott Panthers? It sure feels that way this year.
The third-ranked Panthers picked up their 10th mercy-rule win in 10 tries by declawing the Wolverines on Senior Night on Thursday. Abbott (10-0, 3-0) emerged as the undefeated District 12-1A champion for a second straight year, and will play Avalon in next week’s bi-district playoffs.
Robert Munoz rushed for a 20-yard touchdown less than two minutes into this one, and Abbott was off and running. The Panthers outgained Penelope, 181-58.
Munoz finished with 66 yards and two TDs on the ground, while Kane Klaus, Brady Schultz, Riley Sustala and Kaspar Knust chipped in a scoring run apiece.
