 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 3 Abbott 56, Penelope 0
0 comments
CENTEX ROUNDUP

No. 3 Abbott 56, Penelope 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
abbott

From left: Abbott's Robert Munoz, Isaiah Singleton and Kane Klaus.

 Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald

ABBOTT — Was the mercy rule created for the Abbott Panthers? It sure feels that way this year.

The third-ranked Panthers picked up their 10th mercy-rule win in 10 tries by declawing the Wolverines on Senior Night on Thursday. Abbott (10-0, 3-0) emerged as the undefeated District 12-1A champion for a second straight year, and will play Avalon in next week’s bi-district playoffs.

Robert Munoz rushed for a 20-yard touchdown less than two minutes into this one, and Abbott was off and running. The Panthers outgained Penelope, 181-58.

Munoz finished with 66 yards and two TDs on the ground, while Kane Klaus, Brady Schultz, Riley Sustala and Kaspar Knust chipped in a scoring run apiece.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Markus Eder completes the 'ultimate' skiing run

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert