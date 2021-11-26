No. 3 Abbott 74, Coolidge 27

MEXIA — The Panthers moved another step closer to Jerryworld as they swallowed up the Yellow Jackets in the Region III-1A Div. I final at Mexia’s Blackcat Stadium.

Abbott (13-0) moves on to the 1A state semifinals, awaiting the winner of Saturday’s game between May and Water Valley. Coolidge closes out its season with an 8-5 record.

This one, of course, marked a rematch between district opponents. Abbott won the first matchup, 53-8, and though Coolidge managed to put up some more points the second time around, the Yellow Jackets couldn’t slow down the Panthers and get the stops they needed to keep pace.

Robert Munoz had another monster effort running the ball for Abbott, including three second-half touchdown runs. The last one, a 2-yarder, clinched the mercy-rule triumph for the Panthers.

Isaiah Singleton also showed some great moves for Abbott, and had TD runs of 76 and 61 yards in the first half as Abbott built a 46-20 lead by the break.