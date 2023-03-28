BOSQUEVILLE — The Bosqueville and Moody baseball teams seemed to be battling to see which team could make the other less comfortable in the first of their two District 14-2A matchups this week.

With a north breeze blowing in and all of the pitchers struggling to find the strike zone, it was going to be a matter of who could fight through the uneasiness.

The Bulldogs eventually made the move to protect their home field, posting a 10-run rally in the fourth inning on the way to an 18-8 victory on Tuesday evening at the Bosqueville High School baseball diamond.

The Bulldogs, ranked No. 3 this week in 2A, capitalized on four hits and took advantage of a couple of Moody errors in their fourth-inning rally. By the time Bosqueville shortstop Easton Hill came across for his second run of the inning, the Bulldogs had gone from a 6-4 deficit to the verge of a run-rule win.

“We were talking about how the wind was going to be blowing in and we really need to keep the ball low. Offensively we really stuck to the game plan,” Bosqueville coach David Anderson said. “Every out we had tonight was a hard hit line drive or ground ball. We didn’t have many fly balls. I’ll take that every day of the week.”

Bosqueville rightfielder Nash Buhner had a key hit as he looped a double into right field to score Hill and John Youens and give the Bulldogs a 7-4 lead. Cayden Snyder and Camp Youens followed with run-scoring singles to accelerate the rally.

The Bulldogs (8-5-1, 2-0 in 14-2A) used four pitchers to get through the chilly night on their home field. Ryder King relieved Cooper Kent in the fourth and kept a Bearcats rally to two runs. King was the pitcher of record after Bosqueville’s big fourth inning and he earned the win.

Moody’s Cooper Staton and Tucker Staton each had RBI hits in the top of the fourth, scoring Brody Smith and Kaden Kollaja to put the Bearcats in front.

“Moody has been playing really good baseball,” Anderson said. “Pitching-wise we gave up 11 or 12 free bags, but the guys stayed in and kept competing and we found a way.”

Bosqueville took the initial lead with a four-run rally in the bottom of the first inning. Youens smacked a double to left that scored Hill and highlighted that at-bat.

But Moody (8-2, 1-1 in district) answered in the top of the second with four runs on three hits. Jaden Anzaldua led off with a triple and Zayden Heaton drove in a pair with a single to right. Heaton’s hit scored Smith and Kollaja to even the score at four.

Ultimately, though, Bosqueville’s bats prevailed. Needing a pair of runs for a run-rule win in the Bottom of the sixth, Cooper Wright singled through the left side to bring in Buhner and Camp Youens and call it a night.