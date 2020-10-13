No. 3 China Spring survives Robinson's upset bid in 5 sets

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, China Spring remained resilient. In fact, the Lady Cougars seemed to play better and lock in whenever they were pushed to the edge. They rebounded from a late call that went against them in the fourth set — the chair official missed a four-hit violation by the Rockets — and seemed to play with more anger and violence on their kills thereafter. They won the fourth set after a Karley Baker block and a Robinson hit that strayed out of bounds on the final two points.

It wasn’t just Birkes, either. Newcomer Kadyne Emmot smacked eight kills, came through with some big blocks, and dialed up two timely aces in the decisive fifth set. Emmot also sometimes shifted to setter with easy grace. China Spring also benefitted from other players stepping up in the clutch, including Baker, Hayli Case, Lindsey Wilcox and Katie Cofer.

McGregor 3, Clifton 1

In McGregor, the Lady Bulldogs stayed in the hunt for a playoff spot in District 17-3A with a hard fought win over Clifton Tuesday night, completing the season sweep over the Lady Cubs.

All four games were competitive and tight. After McGregor (12-7, 5-4) took the first game 25-19, Clifton responded with a 25-22 win to even the match. The Lady Dogs took the key third game 25-20, and closed the match 25-18.