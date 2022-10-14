No. 3 Crawford 55, Moody 0

MOODY — Breck Chambers showed off his versatility as third-ranked Crawford kept is record perfect on the season.

Chambers scored three first-half touchdowns in three different capacities, on a 32-yard reception, a 4-yard run and a 55-yard punt return. He also kicked five PATs on the night before Crawford emptied the bench.

Camron Walker ran for a pair of TDs for Crawford (7-0, 4-0), which will face Bosqueville next week. Walker, Chambers and the plucky Pirate defense stuffed the Bearcats (3-4, 1-3) at every turn on their way to their fourth shutout of the season. Crawford has allowed only 33 points all season.