No. 3 Crawford sweeps Bosqueville on Pink-Out Night

Added Westerfeld, “She’s amazing. We saw that one that she barely tipped back over the net when it was going over. She’s amazing. She’s like the energy bunny for our team. It really helps.”

The Lady Pirates breezed through the opening set, dropping only four points. Second-place Bosqueville (12-5, 6-1) put together its best stretch of the match at the start of the second set, capitalizing on a handful of net serves by the Lady Pirates and a pair of Jaden Dougherty kills to stay locked on Crawford’s hip. The score was 8-8 after the first 16 points.

But when Crawford picks on people its own size (those in Class 2A) it’s rarely a fair fight. The Lady Pirates never stop applying pressure with their bullet serving, and they left Bosqueville behind in that second set with a 16-0 run. Sophomore Addi Goldenberg was the scoring beneficiary from the service line, and she helped herself out with four of her match-high six aces during that stretch.

“We’ve been working it, trying to be better at our serving, trying to be aggressive without making mistakes,” Coker said. “I thought we did a really good job of that tonight. We still had a few errors here and there, but you can live with a few. You just don’t want it to be a whole bunch.”