No. 3 La Vega girls emerge victorious from tussle with No. 1 Fairfield, 54-51

It was an intense final minute of play as the girls’ basketball teams from La Vega and Fairfield kept each other on edge, but it was Class 4A’s third-ranked Lady Pirates who prevailed, 54-51, over the 3A top-ranked and defending state champion Lady Eagles on Tuesday night.

While his team didn’t come out as fast as he wanted, La Vega head coach Marcus Willis was happy with how they pulled through in the end in a an “all-out battle.”

“I think we gave the people whatever they came for, I think we gave it to them,” Willis said. “Overall, collectively, hands down to the Fairfield coaching staff, amazing team. Great, just overall.

“We’ve got some work to do. We didn’t come out the way I wanted us to. We didn’t play as well as I wanted us to. We played good enough to win the ballgame. I guess that’s all that matters right now.”

La Vega (13-3), which went into the half trailing by one point, took a nine-point lead in the final quarter at 45-36 with 6:30 left to play. Fairfield (3-2) raged back to retake the lead three minutes later as McKinna Brackens dropped in a 3-pointer, but La Vega’s Kiyleyah Parr answered with a layup to knot it up at 47-47.

Coming out of a timeout, the Lady Eagles got the advantage on a pair of free throws. The Lady Pirates responded as Parr tossed the ball to Andrea Johnson, who drove in for the layup. Fairfield’s Shadasia Brackens rolled into the paint and hooked in the shot in reply, but it would prove the Lady Eagles’ last score.

La Vega would take the win on a pair of trips to the foul line. Both teams had 14 fouls each on the night, with the Lady Pirates making 9 of 15 free throws while Fairfield nailed 13 of 17.

“We’re not very deep this year,” said Fairfield head coach Sally Whitaker. “We carry eight players. I think that had a lot to do with it. I’m not taking anything away from La Vega there. They deserve that win, they earned it. But we just kind of ran out of gas a little bit.”

McKinna Brackens attempted a buzzer beater in a last chance shot for the Lady Eagles as time ran out but the shot took a high arc and hit a beam on the ceiling. Brackens, the reigning Super Centex Player of the Year, led all scorers with 18 points while Parr and Alaysia Gude posted 17 and 16, respectively, for La Vega.

“Fairfield set the pace,” Willis said of the beginning of the contest. “We started out okay, but they responded so well. You’ve got to understand they’ve been through the state tournament in San Antonio the last three years. so they know how to win and have state championship pedigree. They’ve been together for a while.”

As such, Willis said, the Lady Pirates knew this one wouldn’t come easy.

“We knew it was going to be a battle. They set the pace,” Willis said. “We controlled it. We helped control it in the middle of it. We took advantage of it in the third quarter. We actually got up on them and we made them chase us at the end and that’s what made us better. That’s what made us finish the game right.”

Fairfield went on a 7-2 run to start the game as McKinna Brackens sandwiched a three pointer with a pair of jumpers in response to a La Vega layup by Sydney McKinney that started the game. The Lady Pirates tapped back tying things up at 9-9 on a Parr jumper and another McKinney layup. The Lady Eagles took the lead back almost immediately on a pair of free throws by Shadasia Brackens and extended their advantage as Jimilyah Nash grabbed a steal and leaped across for a layup.

La Vega stayed on Fairfield’s heels as Parr answered with a jumper and Johnson added a pair of shots from the charity stripe to tie it up at 13. But the Lady Pirates would give Fairfield a pair of free shots to retake the lead and wrap up the first period with a 15-13 lead.

The Lady Eagles held La Vega to a three minute scoring drought to start the second period while taking a 19-13 advantage. Ri’azia Smith finally rained down a jumper and McKinney chipped at the Fairfield lead with a layup. Shadasia Brackens was gifted back-to-back trips the line on fouls by Smith and Cemaria Kelly, hitting 2 of 4 in the sequence.

Fairfield’s next three points also came off free throws as McKinna Brackens followed with a steal and layup, sending the Lady Eagles to the locker room ahead by one at 26-25.

La Vega flipped a switch and made adjustments coming out of the break, picking up a pair of free shots 30 seconds in and taking their first lead of the night on a trey off the hands of Gude. The teams went toe-to-toe for the next minute, trading scores, with the Lady Pirates just staying ahead. Fairfield closed the third period on a four-minute scoring drought as La Vega got ahead on a 7-0 run.