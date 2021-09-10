No. 4 Austin LBJ stifles No. 3 La Vega to hand Pirates their first loss

After La Vega stifled LBJ on the Jaguars’ first couple of possessions, including a turnover on downs, the home team finally broke up the shutout late in the first half. They drove downfield and this time capped it off nicely with a 3-yard touchdown by Alexander. That gave LBJ a 7-0 lead with 4:30 remaining in the opening half.

The Pirates scuffled along against LBJ’s fierce defensive front themselves for most of the first half, but finally responded with the big play they needed. On a 3rd-and-19 play, Nik Sanders connected with a wide-open Mekhi Rice over the middle. Rice added about 15 more yards after the catch to take the ball down to the LBJ 10-yard line with around 90 seconds to play in the first half.

La Vega didn’t let that golden scoring chance slip away, either. Moments later, Sanders found Stephon Nickerson on a 6-yard slant for the score. The ensuing extra point tied things up at 7 with 1:15 to go before the break, and that’s the way it would remain at intermission.

LBJ busted some big runs in the second half, including a 42-yard jaunt by Phazzon Washington that set up his own 2-yard TD plunge moments later, giving the Jaguars a 14-7 edge at the 4:48 mark of the third.