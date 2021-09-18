No. 4 Crawford 31, Holland 6

HOLLAND — The fourth-ranked Pirates forged a sharp effort in all three phases in stuffing the Hornets to stay unbeaten.

Crawford (4-0) moved the ball effectively with its ground-and-pound game. Breck Chambers had a 1-yard TD run and Luke Torbert shook free for a 45-yard scoring scamper in the first half, as the Pirates staked themselves to a 17-6 halftime lead. The versatile Chambers also chipped in on special teams with a 37-yard field goal.

In the second half, Crawford’s Camron Walker flashed his wheels on a 55-yard scurry to the end zone. The Pirates picked up their final TD of the night on a 32-yard pass from Torbert to Trey Dobie in the fourth quarter.