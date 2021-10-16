 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 4 Crawford 41, Rio Vista 6
0 comments
CHAD CONINE’S SUNDAY REWIND

No. 4 Crawford 41, Rio Vista 6

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
crawford

(Front row, left to right) Camron Walker, Tyler Baize, Luke Torbert, (back row) Wyatt Ripley, Colt Murphree, Blaine Hyland, Breck Chambers and Ben Baker.

 Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald

In Rio Vista, Pirates running back Breck Chambers scored on a long run and a punt return in the first quarter as Crawford quickly put away the Eagles.

Chambers started the scoring with a 55-yard romp in the first quarter. Later in the period, he got loose for a 79-yard punt return that reached the end zone. In between those two big plays, Crawford QB Luke Torbert hit Trey Dobie for a 29-yard scoring pass.

Torbert added another touchdown toss to Dobie in the second quarter and Chambers tacked on a three-yard TD run. Pirates running back Luis Rodriguez ran five yards for a touchdown that put Crawford in front, 41-0.

The Pirates defense shut out Rio Vista until late in the fourth quarter.

Crawford (7-0, 3-0) hosts Bosqueville next week in a game that could decide the 7-2A DI title. The Bulldogs defeated Valley Mills this week to improve to 5-2, 3-0.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert