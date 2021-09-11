No. 4 Crawford 57, Axtell 0

CRAWFORD — The fourth-ranked Pirates flashed their big-play capability in stampeding the Longhorns in a nondistrict game.
Crawford (3-0) flipped the field in a hurry all night, scoring touchdowns of 47 yards (on a Breck Chambers run), 52 yards (on a Luke Torbert pass). The Pirates had the game well in hand by halftime, up 37-0.
Chambers ran for 7-yard score late in the first half and Camron Walker dented the end zone two times on 12-yard runs in the blowout win for the Pirates. It was the first shutout of the season for Crawford, which has yielded only 12 points in three games.
Axtell dropped to 1-2 with the loss.