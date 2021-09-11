No. 4 Crawford 57, Axtell 0

Crawford (3-0) flipped the field in a hurry all night, scoring touchdowns of 47 yards (on a Breck Chambers run), 52 yards (on a Luke Torbert pass). The Pirates had the game well in hand by halftime, up 37-0.

Chambers ran for 7-yard score late in the first half and Camron Walker dented the end zone two times on 12-yard runs in the blowout win for the Pirates. It was the first shutout of the season for Crawford, which has yielded only 12 points in three games.