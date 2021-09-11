 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 4 Crawford 57, Axtell 0
0 comments
CENTRAL TEXAS ROUNDUP

No. 4 Crawford 57, Axtell 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CRAWFORD — The fourth-ranked Pirates flashed their big-play capability in stampeding the Longhorns in a nondistrict game.

Crawford (3-0) flipped the field in a hurry all night, scoring touchdowns of 47 yards (on a Breck Chambers run), 52 yards (on a Luke Torbert pass). The Pirates had the game well in hand by halftime, up 37-0.

Chambers ran for 7-yard score late in the first half and Camron Walker dented the end zone two times on 12-yard runs in the blowout win for the Pirates. It was the first shutout of the season for Crawford, which has yielded only 12 points in three games.

Axtell dropped to 1-2 with the loss.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert