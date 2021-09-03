No. 4 Crawford cashes in on turnovers, steamrolls Bruceville-Eddy, 50-6

EDDY — No. 4 Crawford went on the road and overcame a slow start before steamrolling Bruceville-Eddy, 50-6, Friday night to pick up its second win of the 2021 campaign.

The Pirates trailed 6-0 early. Following an interception by Bruceville-Eddy linebacker Colby Tolbert, the Eagles drove 34 yards to take the lead on a one-yard run by Nick Boaz.

The lead did not last long. On Crawford’s next possession, junior running back Camryn Walker took a pitch and went around the left edge for a 39-yard touchdown run. The extra point by Crawford kicker Breck Chambers made the score 7-6.

Bruceville-Eddy committed four first-half turnovers and the route was on. Crawford turned three of those miscues into quick points. Winning the turnover battle was part of the game plan, Pirate coach Greg Jacobs said.

“That was one of our goals,” he said. “We wanted to create some turnovers. That made a difference for us.”

For Crawford, defensive back Luke Torbert had a fumble recovery and an interception.

Up 27-6 at halftime, the Pirates made sure the Eagles would not entertain any ideas of a second-half comeback, as Chambers returned the second-half kickoff back for a touchdown.