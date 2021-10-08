No. 4 Crawford rolls to 33-14 win over Hamilton

“We work hard during the week on trying to do a good job defending the passing game and trying to read routes,” Jacobs said. “We’ve got some great athletes back there that are very instinctive. That’s the biggest thing: They really have a knack for the ball. Luke Torbert is really special on the defensive end.”

It didn’t take long for the opportunistic Crawford defense to make an impact as Walker intercepted Votaw’s pass on the second play of the game and returned it 10 yards to Hamilton’s 14.

Chambers did the rest as he rumbled for nine yards followed by his five-yard touchdown run to give the Pirates a 7-0 lead with 10:20 left in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs drove 33 yards to Crawford’s 39, but the Pirates stopped the drive when Luis Rodriguez and Colt Murphree nailed Chris Millican for no gain on fourth-and-five. But the Pirates gave the ball back to the Bulldogs when Torbert fumbled the snap at Crawford’s 46.

Hamilton cashed in as Votaw found Austin Clark sprinting down the left sideline for a 37-yard game-tying touchdown with 2:54 left in the first quarter.