No. 4 Malakoff 35, Groesbeck 0

GROESBECK — The Tigers had no trouble with the Goats, as state-ranked Malakoff charged to its second straight shutout in a Thursday night game in District 8-3A Div. I.

Malakoff (4-2, 2-0) already led 7-0 when Duce Hart plunged in from 3 yards out to make the score 14-0 in the first. The Tigers later took a 21-0 advantage when Darion Peace connected with his big tight end Riggins Smith on a wide-open pass over the middle. Malakoff has not surrendered a point in its last 11 quarters.