No. 4 Malakoff 35, Groesbeck 0

GROESBECK — The Tigers had no trouble with the Goats, as state-ranked Malakoff charged to its second straight shutout in a Thursday night game in District 8-3A Div. I.
Malakoff (4-2, 2-0) already led 7-0 when Duce Hart plunged in from 3 yards out to make the score 14-0 in the first. The Tigers later took a 21-0 advantage when Darion Peace connected with his big tight end Riggins Smith on a wide-open pass over the middle. Malakoff has not surrendered a point in its last 11 quarters.
Groesbeck falls to 3-3 overall and 1-1 in district with the loss.
Photos: High school football around Waco, Central Texas
Troy McGregor
McGregor's Veandre McDaniel (right) scores past Troy's Caden Womack (left) in the first half.
Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald
Troy McGregor
Troy’s Zach Hrbacek (center) scores past McGregor’s Ashton Vining (left) and Zach Williams (right) in the first half.
Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald
Troy McGregor
McGregor's Veandre McDaniel (left) throws downfield past Troy's Austin Webb in the first half.
Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald
Troy McGregor
McGregor’s Chad Lorenz (left) runs past Troy’s Matthew Sibley (right) in the first half.
Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald
Troy McGregor
Troy's Zach Hrbacek (left) heads upfield while being defended by McGregor's Ashton Vining (right) in the first half.
Ernesto Garcia Tribune Herald
Troy McGregor
McGregor's Veandre McDaniel (left) scores past Troy's Steve Jackson (right) in the first half.
Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald
Midway South Grande Prairie
Midway Garrett Childers (right) tries to elude South Grand Prairie’s Nolan Willis (left) in the first half.
Andy Luten, Tribune Herald
Midway South Grande Prairie
Midway’s Anthony Rodriguez (right) pulls down South Grand Prairie’s Xavier Carrion (left) in the first half.
Andy Luten, Tribune Herald
Midway South Grande Prairie
Midway's Dhamir McDonnaugh (left) tries to slip past the South Grand Prairie defense in the first half.
Andy Luten, Tribune Herald
Midway South Grande Prairie
Midway's Zach Stewart (right) gets past South Grand Prairie's Andres Palomares in the first half.
Andy Luten, Tribune Herald
Connally Salado
Connally's Kavian Gaither (left) gets pulled down by Salado's Wrook Brown (right) in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Connally Salado
Connally's LaMarcus McDonald (left) pulls down Salado's Wrook Brown for a short gain in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Connally Salado
Connally’s Izaiah Stephens (left) grabs hold of Salado’s Wrook Brown (right) on a tackle attempt in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Connally Salado
Salado quarterback Hutton Haire (right) is pressured by Connally's Ashton Brooks-Williams (left) in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune Herald
Connally Salado
Connally’s Kavian Gaither (left) gets pulled down by Salado’s Wrook Brown (right) in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES (copy) -- (copy)
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!