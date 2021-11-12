No. 4 West 55, Fairfield 6

From staff reports
CORSICANA — West flipped the field in a hurry in its Class 3A bi-district de-feathering of Fairfield’s Eagles.
The Trojans showed a propensity for the big play in this one, as T.J. McCutcheon had a 60-yard touchdown run, Zane Meinen broke off a 79-yarder to the house, and Israel Gutierrez flashed his wheels on a 41-yarder.
West (11-0) will draw Mineola in the area round next week. Fairfield concludes its season with a 4-7 record.
