CENTEX ROUNDUP

No. 5 Chilton 39, Yorktown 14

From the Centex high school football: Complete playoff coverage series
LA GRANGE — The Pirates scored 32 unanswered second-half points to overcome a halftime deficit and move on in the Class 2A Div. II playoffs.

Chilton (11-0) will play Brackettville (8-3) in next week’s area playoffs.

It wasn’t the sharpest start to the game for Chilton, which trailed 14-7 at intermission. But the second half was all Pirates, as they dialed up the defense and didn’t allow Yorktown (5-6) to sniff the end zone again.

