No. 5 Chilton 39, Yorktown 14

LA GRANGE — The Pirates scored 32 unanswered second-half points to overcome a halftime deficit and move on in the Class 2A Div. II playoffs.
Chilton (11-0) will play Brackettville (8-3) in next week’s area playoffs.
It wasn’t the sharpest start to the game for Chilton, which trailed 14-7 at intermission. But the second half was all Pirates, as they dialed up the defense and didn’t allow Yorktown (5-6) to sniff the end zone again.
PHOTOS — High school football Week 12 around Waco, Central Texas
Marlin quarterback Desmond Woodson Jr. sprints past Rio Vista’s Tyler Hinds for a big gain in the first quarter.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
Marlin running back Mario Hopwood bowls backward into the end zone for the Bulldogs' first touchdown of the game.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
Mario Hopwood steps out of bounds after making contact with Cujo Gonzales in the first half.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
Marlin’s Mario Hopwood sidesteps Rio Vista’s Brandt Fowler on a second-quarter gain.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
Crawford's Trey Dobie reaches for a long pass over Kerens Adrian Solis, right, and Bobby Williams, left, that later set up a touchdown in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Crawford’s Jake Stanford, right, and Lanie Fisher, left, stack up Kerens running back Nehemiah Massey in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Crawford’s Luis Rodriguez intercepts a pass intended for Kerens’ Matthew Rickard in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Crawford’s Breck Chambers had four touchdowns in the win for the Pirates.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Crawford’s Camron Walker dives over Kerens Muzio Gunnell for a touchdown in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Cage McCloud picks up a fumble and returns it for a 34-yard touchdown in the first half. Cougars Ja'Tyron Conner forced the fumble by Western Hills' Cavon Washington.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Cash McCollum throws downfield against Western Hills in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring’s Cash McCollum looks for a hole as he escapes the pocket against Western Hills in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring’s Tristan Exline scores one of his two touchdowns against Western Hills in the first half as the Cougars rolled to a 55-0 halftime lead.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Tristan Exline celebrates after scoring against Western Hills in the first half of the Cougars' bi-district win.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Jackson Battles cruises into the end zone on a touchdown reception past Western Hills' Keyon Butler to make the score 27-0 in the first quarter.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Tristan Exline picks up yardage as the Western Hills defense tries to slow him down in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring’s Kyle Barton takes off for a 67-yard touchdown run against Western Hills in the first quarter of the Cougars 72-7 win.
Rod Aydelotte PHOTOS, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Cash McCollum throws downfield against Western Hills in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Rosebud-Lott’s Daniel Rodriguez, center, tries to pull down Axtell’s Kelby Hollingsworth.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Axtell's Tyson Michel looks for a way around Rosebud-Lott defender Clayton Doskocil.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Rosebud-Lott running back Kyle Finan, right, eludes the tackle of Axtell's Remington Regian.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Axtell's Kelby Hollingsworth fights for yardage as Rosebud-Lott defenders try to corral him.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Axtell's Troy Arlitt gets pushed out of bounds by Rosebud-Lott's Daniel Rodriguez.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Axtell’s Troy Arlitt scoots past Rosebud-Lott’s Daniel Rodriguez for a touchdown on Friday night.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
