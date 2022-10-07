No. 5 Chilton delivers knockout blow to Bremond, 41-30

CHILTON — The Chilton Pirates and Bremond Tigers have played each other enough to know it’s going to be a proper battle when they get together.

Add state rankings on both sides for the District 13-2A Division II opener for both teams and the intensity goes up a couple of notches.

For No. 5 Chilton, the task was simple: take No. 8 Bremond’s punches and give them right back.

Turns out, Chilton was throwing knockout punches as it landed a 41-30 victory over the Tigers on Friday night at Featherston Field.

Bremond trimmed the Pirates’ lead to six when slot back Bobby Drake ran 11 yards for a touchdown near the end of the third quarter.

The Tigers had Chilton in a risky third-and-nine situation on the ensuing drive, but the Pirates were ready with a haymaker. Chilton quarterback Isaiah Redd found Markeydrick Taylor open in the middle of the field, near the line to gain. Taylor reached up to haul in the pass, turned and outran the Bremond defense for a 56-yard touchdown.

“That’s something that we drew up at halftime and said, ‘Hey, it’s going to be wide open. It’s going to come at you. Make a play,’” Chilton coach Bennie Huitt said.

Taylor’s score put the Pirates in front, 34-22 with 11:43 left. But Chilton wasn’t finished.

After Pirate senior Miguel Barron dropped Drake for a one-yard loss, Bremond was forced to punt on fourth-and-13.

It took the Chilton offense just three plays to reach the end zone again. This time, running back Daylon Ford found a seam and sprinted 46 yards to the end zone with nine minutes remaining.

That proved to be the deciding blow.

“When it’s a matchup between Chilton and Bremond, we know that we’re going to throw punches and they’re going to throw punches,” Huitt said. “We just told our kids, we’ve got to withstand their punches and fight back.”

Bremond quarterback Braylen Wortham scored on a five-yard touchdown run in the final minute and added his third two-point conversion run of the night. But it wasn’t going to be enough.

Chilton (6-0, 1-0) gained the upper hand in the battle between the two district favorites.

“With this win tonight, it will really give us that momentum,” Huitt said. “It’s a game that we feel like we needed to win.”

A Redd-to-Redd connection gave Chilton a touchdown advantage at the end of a back-and-forth first half.

The Pirates faced fourth-and-seven from the Bremond 11 with less than two minutes remaining in the second quarter. Isaac Redd lined up for a 28-yard field goal try, but a false start pushed Chilton back five yards.

The Pirates appeared to be disheveled on the reset fourth-down play. However, Isaac Redd sauntered out to the wide receiver spot just before Isaiah Redd took the snap. The Chilton QB tossed deep to the back-left corner of the end zone and his twin brother ran under it for a 16-yard touchdown reception.

“Our guys came to the side and said, ‘Coach I can make a play. One-on-one, I can beat that guy,’” Huitt said. “We trust in our guys. We threw him the ball and he made a play.”

With that, Chilton had scored on three of its four first-half possessions. An errant snap cost the Pirates 25 yards late in the first quarter and resulted in their only punt.

But Bremond’s power running game helped the Tigers (5-1, 0-1) climb out of a 14-0 hole early in the contest.

Wortham, who carried 10 times for 107 yards leading up to the break, got loose in the Chilton secondary and rambled 53 yards for the Tigers’ first touchdown. The score cut Chilton’s lead to 14-7 with 2:16 remaining in the first quarter.

An Isaiah Redd punt pinned Bremond at its own 8 midway through the first half, but it only served to give the Tigers more ground to chew up. Bremond’s 15-play, 92-yard march burned off more than seven minutes of the second quarter. Drake capped the long drive by bouncing outside to his left and running 13 yards for the touchdown. Wortham added the two-point-conversion run that tied the game at 14.

By the time the bands marched and a homecoming queen was crowned at halftime, it looked like one of the dual-threat QBs was going to decide the 13-2A D-II showdown.

Indeed, Isaiah Redd effectively directed traffic and helped make the big plays happen for Chilton in the third and fourth quarters. He finished with 150 passing yards and two touchdowns and ran for another 40.