No. 5 China Spring blows out Brownwood, 57-21

Brownwood is one of the state’s legendary football powers, but China Spring left no question which team possesses more firepower in 2021.

Kyle Barton rushed for 142 yards and three touchdowns while Major Bowden threw two touchdown passes and ran for an electric 40-yard touchdown as the No. 5 Cougars romped to a 57-21 win over the Lions Friday night.

Bowden hit six of 10 passes for 124 yards with both of his touchdown passes going to Tre Hafford, for 15 and 32 yards. Bowden also ran seven times for 92 yards before the second team offense entered the game with 9:37 left in the third quarter with the Cougars leading 50-7.

“Major was very efficient and that’s what we’re looking for in the passing game,” said China Spring coach Brian Bell. “Kyle is an unbelievable running back and he’s only a sophomore, so we’ve got him for a long time. He’s a tough runner. Our offensive line was especially good.”

It was a tremendous all-around game for the Cougars (3-0), and it started with their defense pinning the Lions (1-2) deep in their own territory throughout the first quarter.