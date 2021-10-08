No. 5 China Spring throws a homecoming party over Jarrell, 74-0

About the only complaint from China Spring players might come from kicker Thomas Barr, who might have to ice his leg after making seven straight first-half extra-point kicks before finally missing one and then making his eighth extra-point kick just before halftime.

The second half featured a merciful running clock for the majority of the time and plenty of playing time for second- and third-team players.

“Our goal was to go 1-0 tonight and get a good start in district. 6-0 is nice, but 1-0 every week is what we want,” Bell said.

After scoring the first touchdown of the game on the first China Spring offensive play of the game, Bowden expertly directed the Cougars’ offense most of the first half.

The second touchdown of the game came on the second drive when Bowden threw to Kyle Barton, who cut across the field, broke two tackles and burst over the goal line for a highlight-reel 38-yard scoring play.

Bowden threw his second TD pass of the night to a wide-open Jackson Battles, covering 14 yards and giving China Spring a 21-0 lead.

Then it was time for Bowden to call his own number on a spectacular 52-yard run down the left sideline, spinning away from couple of Jarrell tacklers and diving in for the score, 28-0.