No. 5 China Spring throws a homecoming party over Jarrell, 74-0

It was Homecoming 101 for the fifth-ranked China Spring Cougars Friday night at a packed Cougar Stadium. They followed basic big-game guidelines to perfection in a 74-0 wipeout of Jarrell.
First, score early. Number two, score often. Third, crown a queen. And, finally, prepare for the postgame parties.
Oh, yes. Remain unbeaten at 6-0. And take an early 1-0 lead in the District 9-4A Division II race.
All that and more was accomplished as the Cougars were in cruise control early and kept the light blue-adorned Cougars fans and players in a good mood all night long over the white-clad visiting Jarrell Cougars (3-4, 0-1).
“I thought we executed really good and fast tonight,” said China Spring head coach Brian Bell. “Our defense really took control early and, of course, (Major) Bowden was electric.”
In the first half, Jarrell had more first downs (1) than China Spring had punts (0).
The homestanding Cougars worked fast enough to cost themselves plenty of hourly pay. Three touchdowns by China Spring covered just one play, including the first score of the game, a 19-yard run by quarterback Major Bowden after a short Jarrell punt.
Add a Kyle Barton one-play drive on a 20-yard run after a failed fourth-down try by Jarrell, plus a first-half 25-yard interception return by Isaiah Williams. It was quick and deadly work for China Spring (6-0, 1-0), which faces Gatesville on the road next week, with the Class 4A Division II playoffs already clearly in sight.
About the only complaint from China Spring players might come from kicker Thomas Barr, who might have to ice his leg after making seven straight first-half extra-point kicks before finally missing one and then making his eighth extra-point kick just before halftime.
The second half featured a merciful running clock for the majority of the time and plenty of playing time for second- and third-team players.
“Our goal was to go 1-0 tonight and get a good start in district. 6-0 is nice, but 1-0 every week is what we want,” Bell said.
After scoring the first touchdown of the game on the first China Spring offensive play of the game, Bowden expertly directed the Cougars’ offense most of the first half.
The second touchdown of the game came on the second drive when Bowden threw to Kyle Barton, who cut across the field, broke two tackles and burst over the goal line for a highlight-reel 38-yard scoring play.
Bowden threw his second TD pass of the night to a wide-open Jackson Battles, covering 14 yards and giving China Spring a 21-0 lead.
Then it was time for Bowden to call his own number on a spectacular 52-yard run down the left sideline, spinning away from couple of Jarrell tacklers and diving in for the score, 28-0.
Bowden threw his third touchdown pass of the first half on a 58-yard scoring strike to Jeffrey Nevarez for a 35-0 lead after the first quarter.
The second quarter featured more of the same, with the Williams interception return and another Bowden 10-yard TD run.
Second-team running back Jordan Mulkey scored from two yards out to close the first half scoring at 62-0, and scored the first touchdown of the second half on a 10-yard run.
Dominic Guerrero recorded a safety for China Spring with a Jarrell quarterback sack just across the end line, then Thomas Barr closed the scoring with a 30-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter for the final tally.