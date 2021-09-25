 Skip to main content
No. 5 Duncanville 76, Midway 0
CENTEX ROUNDUP

No. 5 Duncanville 76, Midway 0

DUNCANVILLE — Mighty Duncanville blocked Midway’s path to its first win of 2021, smashing the visitors in a battle of two sets of District 11-6A Panthers.

Duncanville (3-1, 2-0) sped through the Midway defense for nine rushing touchdowns, including two first-half TDs from Malachi Medlock. The home-team Panthers also twice punished Midway with pick-sixes in the first quarter, from Keontae Williams and Jordan Crook, both on 25-yard runbacks. That helped Duncanville stockpile a 42-0 lead by the halftime break.

Backup running back Kaleb Kelly had 123 rushing yards and three TDs for Duncanville in the second half.

Midway (0-5, 0-2) never could get anything going against Duncanville’s vaunted defense. Shane Anderson’s team will take off next week before taking on Mansfield on Oct. 8.

