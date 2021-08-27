No. 5 La Vega Pirates plunder Katy Jordan with power rushing game, 51-21

Two if by sea, 51 if by land.
La Vega’s rushing attack was as dominant as ever as the Pirates plundered the Katy Jordan Warriors, 51-21, in the season opener on Friday Night at Willie Williams Stadium.
Fifth-ranked La Vega's rushing attack could not be stopped, as the Pirates' backs eluded defenders and kept the chains moving most of the evening. Running backs Bryson Roland and Naje Drakes led the charge for the Pirates, with each back finishing over the century mark in rushing yards on the night. Bryson finished with 123 yards and two touchdowns, while Drakes jockeyed his way to 107 yards and a score.
The game started slowly as Katy Jordan was able to force La Vega to punt on its opening drive. The Pirate defense would help set the tone early as defensive back Ronald Kendricks swayed the momentum back in La Vega’s favor with an interception. Drakes would find paydirt soon after the takeaway, trotting in from four yards out for the score.
Katy Jordan, a new school in its first year of varsity competition, responded after a miscue of nearly fumbling away the ensuing kickoff, with a touchdown run from running back Nathan Salz. The score would stay tied as the first quarter came to an end.
La Vega began the second quarter with two back-to-back penalties costing the Pirates decent field position. The dynamic duo of Roland and Drakes were able to power away on the ground, leading La Vega down the field, easing the sting of the earlier penalties. The drive capped off with a quarterback sneak from Robert Prescott to put the Pirates back on top.
Defense keyed La Vega on the next drive as the Pirates forced the Warriors to punt. Roland found the end zone on the Pirates' next drive, adding to their lead. But Katy Jordan responded on its next drive with a touchdown pass, cutting into the La Vega lead.
La Vega scored once more before halftime after having a drive extended thanks to a Katy Jordan special teams penalty. Pirates quarterback Nik Sanders connected with wide receiver Mehki Rice on a 52-yard screen pass for a score, giving La Vega a two-score lead at halftime.
The Pirates controlled all but the end of the third quarter, adding more points to their total. Kicker Pavel Ramirez nailed a 27-yard field goal and Roland added his second touchdown of the evening. The Warriors cut into the Pirates with a touchdown pass as the buzzer for the end of the third quarter sounded.
The scoring continued for the Pirates in the fourth quarter as running back D’Eddrick Brawley barreled his way through the Warriors defense for a touchdown. La Vega wasn’t finished putting points on the board, as quarterback Brandon Allen found wideout JJ Joiner for a 36-yard touchdown pass.
La Vega improves to 1-0 on the season and will battle crosstown rival Connally next week.