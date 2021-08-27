No. 5 La Vega Pirates plunder Katy Jordan with power rushing game, 51-21

Two if by sea, 51 if by land.

La Vega’s rushing attack was as dominant as ever as the Pirates plundered the Katy Jordan Warriors, 51-21, in the season opener on Friday Night at Willie Williams Stadium.

Fifth-ranked La Vega's rushing attack could not be stopped, as the Pirates' backs eluded defenders and kept the chains moving most of the evening. Running backs Bryson Roland and Naje Drakes led the charge for the Pirates, with each back finishing over the century mark in rushing yards on the night. Bryson finished with 123 yards and two touchdowns, while Drakes jockeyed his way to 107 yards and a score.

The game started slowly as Katy Jordan was able to force La Vega to punt on its opening drive. The Pirate defense would help set the tone early as defensive back Ronald Kendricks swayed the momentum back in La Vega’s favor with an interception. Drakes would find paydirt soon after the takeaway, trotting in from four yards out for the score.

Katy Jordan, a new school in its first year of varsity competition, responded after a miscue of nearly fumbling away the ensuing kickoff, with a touchdown run from running back Nathan Salz. The score would stay tied as the first quarter came to an end.