No. 5 Lexington ousts West from volleyball playoffs

BELTON — For a blink, West looked poised to spring the upset. But then Lexington awakened.

Unranked West stole the first set, but fifth-ranked Lexington rebounded to win, 23-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-9, in the Class 3A area volleyball playoffs on Monday at Lake Belton High School.

West, which had a young roster in 2020, closes out its season with a 12-15 record. The Lady Eagles advance to face the Rockdale-Troy winner in the Region III-3A quarterfinals later this week.