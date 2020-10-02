No. 6 China Spring 52, Jarrell 20

The Cougars used a total team effort to swarm Jarrell in the District 9-4A Div. II opener and stay unbeaten on the season.

Emmanuel Abdallah did his thing again for China Spring (5-0, 1-0), even while playing limited snaps. The Cougars’ star running back carried 13 times for 190 yards and three touchdowns as China Spring scored 38 unanswered points to open the game. The defense also got in on the act, as Almear DeGrate came up with a pick-six interception return.