No. 6 China Spring 52, Jarrell 20
CENTRAL TEXAS ROUNDUP

No. 6 China Spring 52, Jarrell 20

JARRELL — In switching gears to district play, China Spring didn’t switch its results.

The Cougars used a total team effort to swarm Jarrell in the District 9-4A Div. II opener and stay unbeaten on the season.

Emmanuel Abdallah did his thing again for China Spring (5-0, 1-0), even while playing limited snaps. The Cougars’ star running back carried 13 times for 190 yards and three touchdowns as China Spring scored 38 unanswered points to open the game. The defense also got in on the act, as Almear DeGrate came up with a pick-six interception return.

Jarrell (0-6, 0-1) fought back to score 20 unanswered points. But China Spring’s freshman running back Kyle Barton busted a long TD run in the fourth quarter to snap Jarrell’s momentum.

China Spring will return home next week to face Gatesville.

