No. 6 China Spring 52, Jarrell 20

JARRELL — In switching gears to district play, China Spring didn’t switch its results.
The Cougars used a total team effort to swarm Jarrell in the District 9-4A Div. II opener and stay unbeaten on the season.
Emmanuel Abdallah did his thing again for China Spring (5-0, 1-0), even while playing limited snaps. The Cougars’ star running back carried 13 times for 190 yards and three touchdowns as China Spring scored 38 unanswered points to open the game. The defense also got in on the act, as Almear DeGrate came up with a pick-six interception return.
Jarrell (0-6, 0-1) fought back to score 20 unanswered points. But China Spring’s freshman running back Kyle Barton busted a long TD run in the fourth quarter to snap Jarrell’s momentum.
China Spring will return home next week to face Gatesville.
Photos: Week 6 high school football scenes
Midway Westlake
Midway’s Jaden Johnson gets wrapped up by Westlake’s Brady Lamme in the first half of the Chaps’ blowout win on Friday.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Midway Westlake
Westlake’s Zane Minors (center) is pulled down by Midway’s ZaCobie Haverly, (right) in the first half. Also defending is Anthony Rodriguez (left).
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Midway Westlake
Midway quarterback Garrett Childers tries to elude Westlake's Hayden Brady in the first half. Childers had 40 yards rushing on the night and was sacked seven times.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Midway Westlake
Midway quarterback Garrett Childers is wrapped up tackled by Westlake's Nick Morris (bottom) and Nick Hogan (left) in the first half. The Chaparrals sacked Childers seven times and he finished with just 33 yards passing.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Midway Westlake
Westlake's Zane Minors is tripped up by Midway's Gus Hamlin in the first half.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Midway Westlake
Midway quarterback Garrett Childers (center) is pressured by Westlake's defense including Braden Davis (left) in the first half. The Chaparrals sacked Childers seven times and he finished with just 33 yards passing.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Robinson Connally
Connally's Kavian Gaither cuts across the field as Robinson's Slade McCloud (left) gives chase in the first half.
Staff photo — Ernesto Garcia
Robinson Connally
Connally's Marcus Long dives into the end zone in the first half as he wriggles free from Robinson's Trey Stout (bottom) and Slade McCloud (right).
Staff photo — Ernesto Garcia
Robinson Connally
Robinson's Slade McCloud upends Connally RB Kavian Gaither in the first half. In the background is Cadets running back Germone Powell.
Staff photo — Ernesto Garcia
Robinson Connally
Connally’s Kavian Gaither leaves Robinson’s Trey Stout behind as he cruises to the end zone in the first half.
Staff photo — Ernesto Garcia
Lorena Troy
Troy RB Zach Hrbacek (right) heads upfield past Lorena’s Aiden Ray (left) in the first half.
Andy Luten, Special to the Tribune-Herald
Lorena Troy
Lorena's Daylan Browder breaks free to run upfield past Troy's defense in Friday's District 11-3A game.
Staff photo — Andy Luten
Lorena Troy
Troy's Caden Womack pulls down tackles Lorena's Sam Ives in the first half.
Andy Luten, Special to the Tribune-Herald
Lorena Troy
Lorena's Ben Smedshammer tries to get away from Troy's Hunter Martin in the first half.
Andy Luten, Special to the Tribune-Herald
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES (copy) -- (copy)
