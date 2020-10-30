No. 6 Salado 66, Robinson 0

SALADO — The powerful Eagles completed a perfect run through District 9-4A Div. II play by running over the Rockets.

Salado (9-1, 5-0) made sure this one was never in doubt, rolling off to a cozy 56-0 cushion by the halftime stoppage. It didn’t take long either, as Noah Mescher busted off a 20-yard touchdown run for the Eagles on the second play from scrimmage. Two possessions later, Mescher added a 32-yard, one-play TD drive to put the Eagles up 21-0.

Salado’s roughshod running attack opened avenues through the air, as Hutton Haire deked the Robinson defense with a play-action fake and TD pass to Kole Maedgen for the fourth score of the night, and the Eagles were off and flying.

Robinson, which graduated a bevy of seniors from its 2019 team, completes its first season under head coach Robert Rubel at 2-8 overall and 0-5 in district.

Photo gallery