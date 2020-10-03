 Skip to main content
No. 7 Crawford 49, Tolar 17
In Crawford, the Pirates rolled up 368 team rushing yards in their 7-2A D-I opener to roll over Tolar.

Crawford running back Garrett Pearson scored on TD runs of eight and two yards in the first half and backfield mate Breck Chambers added an eight-yard touchdown run that put the Pirates in front, 21-3, at halftime.

Crawford (5-0, 1-0) put the game away by scoring 21 unanswered points in the first eight minutes of the third quarter.

The Pirates held Tolar (1-5, 1-1) to 74 rushing yards and eight first downs.

