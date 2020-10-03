No. 7 Crawford 49, Tolar 17

In Crawford, the Pirates rolled up 368 team rushing yards in their 7-2A D-I opener to roll over Tolar.
Crawford running back Garrett Pearson scored on TD runs of eight and two yards in the first half and backfield mate Breck Chambers added an eight-yard touchdown run that put the Pirates in front, 21-3, at halftime.
Crawford (5-0, 1-0) put the game away by scoring 21 unanswered points in the first eight minutes of the third quarter.
The Pirates held Tolar (1-5, 1-1) to 74 rushing yards and eight first downs.
Photos: Week 6 high school football scenes
Midway Westlake
Midway’s Jaden Johnson gets wrapped up by Westlake’s Brady Lamme in the first half of the Chaps’ blowout win on Friday.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Midway Westlake
Westlake’s Zane Minors (center) is pulled down by Midway’s ZaCobie Haverly, (right) in the first half. Also defending is Anthony Rodriguez (left).
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Midway Westlake
Midway quarterback Garrett Childers tries to elude Westlake's Hayden Brady in the first half. Childers had 40 yards rushing on the night and was sacked seven times.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Midway Westlake
Midway quarterback Garrett Childers is wrapped up tackled by Westlake's Nick Morris (bottom) and Nick Hogan (left) in the first half. The Chaparrals sacked Childers seven times and he finished with just 33 yards passing.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Midway Westlake
Westlake's Zane Minors is tripped up by Midway's Gus Hamlin in the first half.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Midway Westlake
Midway quarterback Garrett Childers (center) is pressured by Westlake's defense including Braden Davis (left) in the first half. The Chaparrals sacked Childers seven times and he finished with just 33 yards passing.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Robinson Connally
Connally's Kavian Gaither cuts across the field as Robinson's Slade McCloud (left) gives chase in the first half.
Staff photo — Ernesto Garcia
Robinson Connally
Connally's Marcus Long dives into the end zone in the first half as he wriggles free from Robinson's Trey Stout (bottom) and Slade McCloud (right).
Staff photo — Ernesto Garcia
Robinson Connally
Robinson's Slade McCloud upends Connally RB Kavian Gaither in the first half. In the background is Cadets running back Germone Powell.
Staff photo — Ernesto Garcia
Robinson Connally
Connally’s Kavian Gaither leaves Robinson’s Trey Stout behind as he cruises to the end zone in the first half.
Staff photo — Ernesto Garcia
Lorena Troy
Troy RB Zach Hrbacek (right) heads upfield past Lorena’s Aiden Ray (left) in the first half.
Andy Luten, Special to the Tribune-Herald
Lorena Troy
Lorena's Daylan Browder breaks free to run upfield past Troy's defense in Friday's District 11-3A game.
Staff photo — Andy Luten
Lorena Troy
Troy's Caden Womack pulls down tackles Lorena's Sam Ives in the first half.
Andy Luten, Special to the Tribune-Herald
Lorena Troy
Lorena's Ben Smedshammer tries to get away from Troy's Hunter Martin in the first half.
Andy Luten, Special to the Tribune-Herald
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES (copy) -- (copy)
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!