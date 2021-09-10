No. 7 Lorena volleyball pockets big district-opening win over No. 5 Troy

TROY — The phrase “Friday Night Lights” is popular for a reason. Heading into fall weekends, high school football gets the vast majority of the attention. However, high school volleyball teams also do battle on Fridays, and Lorena and Troy, both state-ranked, definitely deserve some of that spotlight.
The two Central Texas heavyweights met up Friday to start District 17-3A play, and they put on a show for the capacity crowd in the Troy gym. In the end, No. 7 Lorena rode a balanced offensive approach to pick up the big road game, downing No. 5 Troy in straight sets, 25-18, 26-24, 25-23.
It was a huge victory for the Lady Leopards (21-4, 1-0), as they were coming off losses to Crawford and China Spring, two more state-ranked local squads.
“We were very focused tonight,” Lorena coach Amanda Gonzales said. “They had a great week in the gym, and they came out motivated.”
Troy features two of the top players in the area in sophomore Kaycee Cavanaugh and senior Graycee Mosley. Those two both had huge nights with 12 and 19 kills, respectively. Lorena, conversely, had five players terminate points. Gonzales gave credit to her setter, Meg Kucera, for spreading the ball around so well.
“It is no secret we have strong hitters, but we cannot win with just one or two,” she said. “Meg did a great job distributing the ball.”
In the first set, Lorena took control with a 6-1 run to go up 14-9. A big swing by Mosley made it 16-12, but that is as close as Troy got, and the Lady Leopards pulled away to win the set 25-18.
The second set was closely contested, as neither team led by more than three points. Lorena hitters Leigh Jespersen and Abbie Tuyo both had six kills to put their team on the brink of another set win, but the Trojanettes fought off two set points to level things at 24-24. Two strong serves by Maddie Campbell propelled Lorena to the 26-24 win, though.
The match featured a lot of very clean volleyball. About midway through the second set, the two teams had combined for one service error, one double-touch and zero net violations.
The third set was also tight. Tied at 10, Troy went up 12-10 on a pair of Mosley kills. The first was a huge down-the-line termination, while the second was a well-placed off-speed shot. However, Lorena went up 22-20 on a back row attack by Tuyo, and eventually closed out the set and the match 25-23.
Jespersen led Lorena with 16 kills, while Tuyo added 15.
Though it was a sweep, it was clear the teams are evenly matched. They meet again October 5, and Troy coach Kailey Cavanaugh is already looking forward to it.
“Tonight was supposed to be a good match tonight between two really good teams,” she said, “and it was. They had their good swings and we had ours, but in the end we came up short. We will be ready to play them again.”