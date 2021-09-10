No. 7 Lorena volleyball pockets big district-opening win over No. 5 Troy

In the first set, Lorena took control with a 6-1 run to go up 14-9. A big swing by Mosley made it 16-12, but that is as close as Troy got, and the Lady Leopards pulled away to win the set 25-18.

The second set was closely contested, as neither team led by more than three points. Lorena hitters Leigh Jespersen and Abbie Tuyo both had six kills to put their team on the brink of another set win, but the Trojanettes fought off two set points to level things at 24-24. Two strong serves by Maddie Campbell propelled Lorena to the 26-24 win, though.

The match featured a lot of very clean volleyball. About midway through the second set, the two teams had combined for one service error, one double-touch and zero net violations.

The third set was also tight. Tied at 10, Troy went up 12-10 on a pair of Mosley kills. The first was a huge down-the-line termination, while the second was a well-placed off-speed shot. However, Lorena went up 22-20 on a back row attack by Tuyo, and eventually closed out the set and the match 25-23.

Jespersen led Lorena with 16 kills, while Tuyo added 15.

Though it was a sweep, it was clear the teams are evenly matched. They meet again October 5, and Troy coach Kailey Cavanaugh is already looking forward to it.

“Tonight was supposed to be a good match tonight between two really good teams,” she said, “and it was. They had their good swings and we had ours, but in the end we came up short. We will be ready to play them again.”