CENTEX ROUNDUP

No. 7 Tolar 63, Hamilton 7

CROWLEY — This rematch of district opponents went to the Rattlers yet again.

Tolar had few issues in running past Hamilton in the Class 2A Div. I regional semifinals. That made the Rattlers 2-0 against their district foes, as they also defeated Hamilton, 56-7, back on Sept. 30.

The Rattlers (13-0) created a sizable gap after just one quarter, scoring four times in the first to take a 29-0 lead. The Bulldogs could never close the gap, though they did break up the shutout in the fourth.

Hamilton finished the year 7-6 in Ryan Marwitz’s first season as head coach, winning two playoff games over higher-seeded opponents. Tolar will play Crawford in next week’s regional final.

Who has scored the most World Cup goals of all time?

