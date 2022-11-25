No. 7 Tolar 63, Hamilton 7

CROWLEY — This rematch of district opponents went to the Rattlers yet again.

Tolar had few issues in running past Hamilton in the Class 2A Div. I regional semifinals. That made the Rattlers 2-0 against their district foes, as they also defeated Hamilton, 56-7, back on Sept. 30.

The Rattlers (13-0) created a sizable gap after just one quarter, scoring four times in the first to take a 29-0 lead. The Bulldogs could never close the gap, though they did break up the shutout in the fourth.