No. 7 West 63, Dallas A-Plus 0
high school football ROUNDUP

No. 7 West 63, Dallas A-Plus 0

West

West will count on the likes of (bottom row, left to right): Wyatt Wolf, Brandon Vanek, along with (top row) TJ McCutcheon, Luke Wines, Joseph Pendleton, Jaden Anderson, Jacob Boggs, Zane Meinen.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Coming off a 9-3 season, a veteran West Trojans squad appears to be Grandview’s biggest challenger in this rough-and-tumble district.

DALLAS — It might have come a day earlier than normal, but West’s body clock looked right on time.

The seventh-ranked Trojans marked up Dallas A-Plus, scoring 35 first-quarter points en route to an easy win on Thursday night.

Jacob Boggs took the opening kickoff 90 yards to the house for West (7-0, 3-0 District 7-3A Div. I), and the Trojans were off and running. Wyatt Wolf and the West running game showed its fangs early, as Wolf scored on first-quarter runs of 19, 55 and 19 yards.

T.J. McCutcheon scored offensively and defensively for West, on a 7-yard run and a 23-yard interception runback. The Trojans also got TD runs from Joseph Pendleton, Israel Gutierrez and Joshua Strom in the win.

