No. 7 West holds off Whitney, 14-10

“We have some kids who can make plays,” Woodard said. “We have three, four, five of those dudes with a knack for that, and he (McCutcheon) made one at a big time. I was proud offensively that we figured some things out to finish the football game.”

The Wildcats drove to West’s 35 but quarterback Garrett Peacock missed three passes as the Trojans took possession with 6:11 remaining. They kept the ball the rest of the game as McCutcheon picked up 13 yards on one run and 12 yards on two others to seal the win.

Peacock hit 20 of 30 passes for 143 yards and also ran for 52 yards as the Wildcats kept the ball for long stretches.

“The effort was great,” said Whitney coach Mark Byrd. “We know how to play above and beyond our talent pool. We don’t match up with anybody in the district body-wise or weight-wise. But when our kids throw their hearts out there another animal comes out.”

The Trojans’ defense set up the first touchdown when Jaden Anderson recovered Green’s fumble at the 26 after he caught a pass from Peacock.

After Meinen picked up a first down, McCutcheon did the rest as he followed his blockers on the right side for a 14-yard touchdown for a 6-0 lead with 5:52 left in the second quarter.