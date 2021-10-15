No. 7 West holds off Whitney, 14-10

WEST — The No. 7 West Trojans were scoring more than a point per minute heading into Friday night’s District 7-3A Division I showdown against Whitney.
No, the Trojans didn’t come close to matching their 50-point average.
But TJ McCutcheon’s 49-yard fourth-quarter touchdown run and an inspired defensive effort were enough for West to pull out a 14-10 win over a gritty Whitney team.
McCutcheon rushed for 139 yards on 17 carries and scored both touchdowns as the Trojans remained unbeaten at 8-0 overall and 4-0 in district.
“Our defensive coaches put together an unbelievable plan and our kids executed it perfectly,” said West coach David Woodard. “Just couldn’t be more proud of our defensive staff and the kids played lights out. They bailed us out when offensively we didn’t have one of our better games.”
Whitney (3-4, 2-1) scored its only touchdown on Orrin Green’s 85-yard kickoff return in the second quarter, and Carson Griffin hit a 30-yard field goal that gave the Wildcats a 10-6 lead with 11:11 left in the game.
After West quarterback Zane Meinen ran for 14 yards, McCutcheon popped through a hole up the middle and outraced the Whitney defense for his 49-yard touchdown.
Wyatt Wolf ran for the two-point conversion to give the Trojans a 14-10 lead with 10:07 left in the game.
“We have some kids who can make plays,” Woodard said. “We have three, four, five of those dudes with a knack for that, and he (McCutcheon) made one at a big time. I was proud offensively that we figured some things out to finish the football game.”
The Wildcats drove to West’s 35 but quarterback Garrett Peacock missed three passes as the Trojans took possession with 6:11 remaining. They kept the ball the rest of the game as McCutcheon picked up 13 yards on one run and 12 yards on two others to seal the win.
Peacock hit 20 of 30 passes for 143 yards and also ran for 52 yards as the Wildcats kept the ball for long stretches.
“The effort was great,” said Whitney coach Mark Byrd. “We know how to play above and beyond our talent pool. We don’t match up with anybody in the district body-wise or weight-wise. But when our kids throw their hearts out there another animal comes out.”
The Trojans’ defense set up the first touchdown when Jaden Anderson recovered Green’s fumble at the 26 after he caught a pass from Peacock.
After Meinen picked up a first down, McCutcheon did the rest as he followed his blockers on the right side for a 14-yard touchdown for a 6-0 lead with 5:52 left in the second quarter.
The lead lasted all of 16 seconds as Green took West’s kickoff at the 15 and found a big gap up the middle of the field and outraced everybody for an 85-yard touchdown to grab a 7-6 lead.
After Dalton Wooten picked up a West fumble and returned it 30 yards, the Wildcats were in great position to score again with 1:44 left in the first half.
Peacock hit Green for nine yards for a first down at the 6. Peacock then scrambled into the end zone, but the touchdown was erased by a holding penalty.
Griffin’s 27-yard field goal attempt sailed wide right with six seconds left in the first half.