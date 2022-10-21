No. 8 Cameron Yoe 47, Rockdale 21

In Cameron, the No. 8 Yoemen raced to a 28-14 first-half lead and kept stretching it throughout the second half to set up a showdown for the District 11-3A Division I lead next week against unbeaten No. 1 Franklin.

Rockdale (2-6, 1-3) took a quick lead to open the game as Tim Grice exploded for a 70-yard touchdown run. But the Yoemen (6-2, 4-0) came back with a one-yard run for a touchdown by Armando Reyes followed by Braylan Drake's TD pass to Reyes to take the lead.

Drake then hit Ja'Quorius Hardman on the post route for a 24-yard TD to open up a 21-7 lead midway through the second quarter. Drake threw his third TD pass of the half when he hit Charlie Mayer for 17 yards.