No. 9 La Vega sucks the Life out of final district foe, 60-6

WAXAHACHIE — Bryson Roland rushed for two touchdowns, Robert Prescott added three more, and No. 7 La Vega hammered Waxahachie Life, 60-6, on Friday night in the regular-season finale.

La Vega (7-3 overall, 4-1 in District 5-4A Div. I) will face Fort Worth Western Hills in next week's bi-district playoff round.

In what was indeed a mere tuneup for the playoffs, the Pirates eased their way to a seventh victory of the season. Prescott rushed for a score and threw two more in a first half that saw La Vega take a commanding 53-6 lead.

Starting in Mustang territory seemingly the entire evening, Prescott pranced in from the 18 following a Life Waxahachie. Following a 65-yard screen pass for a touchdown, the Pirates piled it on, including a blocked punt and a wacky scoring play that saw three changes of possession.

Prescott hit wideout Kamari Anderson deep down the sideline for 42 yards, but the senior fumbled the ball and it was recovered by the Mustangs. JJ Joiner then took the ball back at the 15-yard line as a return was being set up by Life (1-9, 0-5) and was able to jog into the end zone.

Roland’s touchdown runs were of 11 and 31 yards. The freshman ended the night with 76 yards.