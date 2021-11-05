No. 9 La Vega sucks the Life out of final district foe, 60-6

WAXAHACHIE — Bryson Roland rushed for two touchdowns, Robert Prescott added three more, and No. 7 La Vega hammered Waxahachie Life, 60-6, on Friday night in the regular-season finale.
La Vega (7-3 overall, 4-1 in District 5-4A Div. I) will face Fort Worth Western Hills in next week's bi-district playoff round.
In what was indeed a mere tuneup for the playoffs, the Pirates eased their way to a seventh victory of the season. Prescott rushed for a score and threw two more in a first half that saw La Vega take a commanding 53-6 lead.
Starting in Mustang territory seemingly the entire evening, Prescott pranced in from the 18 following a Life Waxahachie. Following a 65-yard screen pass for a touchdown, the Pirates piled it on, including a blocked punt and a wacky scoring play that saw three changes of possession.
Prescott hit wideout Kamari Anderson deep down the sideline for 42 yards, but the senior fumbled the ball and it was recovered by the Mustangs. JJ Joiner then took the ball back at the 15-yard line as a return was being set up by Life (1-9, 0-5) and was able to jog into the end zone.
Roland’s touchdown runs were of 11 and 31 yards. The freshman ended the night with 76 yards.
Prescott’s new favorite target, Mehki Rice, caught a nice deep ball for a 30-yard score in the second quarter. Nikzavyer Rice stumbled in from the six. The junior finished the night with 23 yards. Mekhi Rice has become quite the playmaker in recent weeks, carding three catches for 86 yards on this night.
Tight end Dontroy Sterling caught Prescott’s last touchdown of the night, taking a 23-yard drag route for a score.
Quarterback substitute Brandon Allen hit JJ Joiner for a 20-yard fade in the second half, the only score of the final 24 minutes or a second half that featured a running clock.
Jesse Majors-Sterling and Marcus Cobb produced interceptions for La Vega's dominant defense.