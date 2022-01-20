No shortage of Wind power: Waco home-school team breezing to wins

That team-bonding time stretches beyond the baseline of the court. The Wind players regularly get together to eat team meals after games or practices, or just work out or hang out in their free time.

“This becomes a family to them. It’s a team like any other,” Bourland said. “So they want to play for each other. Every time we play a game, especially when we’re on the road, but they’re going to go out to dinner afterward, they’re going to get a burger, get something to eat, hang out together. They’ve built it themselves. They enjoy being together. They’re like kids everywhere, they just want to be together.”

There’s not any trees blowing in the Wind, though. They’re basically a roster of guards. But they try to use quickness and hustle to their advantage, and they’re not short on shooting. Plus, they’ve all figured out exactly where they fit, Bourland said.

“Everybody knows their role. We’ve got 10 guys who can play, we’ve got a 10-man roster on the varsity,” he said. “And they all know their role. I think that makes a difference when the guys who are supposed to score know that, and the guys who are willing to do the dirty work go do it. That makes a difference.”