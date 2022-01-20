No shortage of Wind power: Waco home-school team breezing to wins

One of the most successful basketball programs in Central Texas doesn’t roam the halls together. The players don’t hang out in the parking lot or eat lunch together at school, for there really is no physical school building for these budding student-athletes.
But overlook them at your own peril. Otherwise that stiff breeze you feel will be Texas Wind blowing right past you on the court.
For the past eight years, the Texas Wind program has provided athletic opportunities for Waco-area teenagers who are either home-schooled or whose schools may not offer a particular sport. Texas Wind currently fields teams in cross country and track, football, volleyball, baseball, softball and boys’ and girls’ basketball.
You might be thinking, what do a bunch of home-school kids know about playing ball? Answer — plenty. Longtime high school hoops fans may know it’s been 20 years since a Central Texas boys’ basketball team won a UIL state championship, since the Academy Bumblebees claimed the 2002 Class 2A state crown, preceded by 3A champs Mexia in 2001 and La Vega in 2000.
For Texas Wind, though, it’s only been a minute. They’ve won two straight state championships in the Texas Association of Independent Athletic Organizations (TAIAO), and have their gaze squarely fixed on a three-peat this season.
“You really have to build a rapport up with the kids, because we don’t have an enrollment, so to speak,” said Wind head coach Michael Bourland. “They come from not just Waco but from all over the Central Texas area. We have kids who come for this team as far as Killeen, as far as Meridian, an hour or more away. Kids come from all over. Really, they enjoy being here, and they get that sense of being a part of a team. So, that’s why they come back. Well, and they enjoy winning.”
Bourland carries a special appreciation for the unique opportunity presented by Texas Wind. He was home-schooled himself as a teenager, and never got the chance to play high school athletics. So, when Texas Wind came along, it was like a gift.
Little did he know that he’d soon be scheduling practices and drawing up plays.
“There was nothing like this around for us back then (when I was younger),” said Bourland, who’s in his fourth year as the volunteer high school varsity coach. “It was one of the goals we had, we home-school our kids and we wanted to have an opportunity for this.
“My son was playing sixth-grade basketball with them, and it was a bunch of guys who were coaching just because we needed somebody to coach. The organization was new. I was hollering from the sideline, and next thing you knew they were saying, ‘Well, why don’t you coach?’ So, there I was.”
Several of Texas Wind’s current seniors have played for the organization since its infancy in Waco. They can still remember the novelty of it all. So, they don’t take this chance for granted.
“I’ve been in the program for eight years, since we started,” said senior Jason Porter. “I just remember starting and playing and how much fun that was, playing for a home-school sports team. I definitely do have a sense of the privilege that we have.”
As with any team, challenges persist. With no school campus to call home, they must rent facilities in order to practice and play games. Texas Wind uses the Boys and Girls Club on Richter Avenue for its primary practice site, and plays games at the Destined for Greatness Complex on Marshall Avenue, which was formerly Parkview Christian’s home gym.
Texas Wind suits up against a variety of Class 1A/2A-sized opponents in UIL and TAPPS. Obviously it must work around their district schedules, and Bourland said that there are plans in place for Wind to eventually form a district with several other TAIAO teams, which would simplify scheduling a bit.
But they make it work.
“I build up relationships with the (local) coaches and ADs, so I’m able to get in with them,” Bourland said. “And they enjoy playing us, because they realize, ‘Oh, they’re not terrible. And they’re getting better by the day.'”
No doubt about that. Texas Wind sports a 16-2 record entering Friday’s home game against the Centex Chargers. That includes a sweep of all four local TAPPS teams on its schedule — Vanguard, Reicher, Live Oak and Methodist Home — as well as wins over UIL squads such as Valley Mills, Bremond, Hubbard and others.
“As a team, this group of guys has been together for a long time,” Porter said. “So, kind of knowing how we play and having played together for a long time, that really helps a lot.”
They don’t all share the same science teacher, but Bourland and several of the players agreed that team chemistry resonates as a significant source of the Wind’s power. They’ve been able to keep the nucleus of the players together since they were junior high-aged students. That knowledge of each other’s games and trust that they’ve formed manifests itself in winning ways on the court.
“There’s some familiarity with how this person plays, what this person can do,” said junior Eli Kennedy. “It definitely helps. We’ve all played together for at least four years, so it helps to know what to expect.”
Added senior Nate Beck, “Most of the guys I’ve played with since freshman year at least, so I’ve played with them a long time. Over time we’ve been able to build that chemistry.”
That team-bonding time stretches beyond the baseline of the court. The Wind players regularly get together to eat team meals after games or practices, or just work out or hang out in their free time.
“This becomes a family to them. It’s a team like any other,” Bourland said. “So they want to play for each other. Every time we play a game, especially when we’re on the road, but they’re going to go out to dinner afterward, they’re going to get a burger, get something to eat, hang out together. They’ve built it themselves. They enjoy being together. They’re like kids everywhere, they just want to be together.”
There’s not any trees blowing in the Wind, though. They’re basically a roster of guards. But they try to use quickness and hustle to their advantage, and they’re not short on shooting. Plus, they’ve all figured out exactly where they fit, Bourland said.
“Everybody knows their role. We’ve got 10 guys who can play, we’ve got a 10-man roster on the varsity,” he said. “And they all know their role. I think that makes a difference when the guys who are supposed to score know that, and the guys who are willing to do the dirty work go do it. That makes a difference.”
Moreover, they’ve got something to play for. Texas Wind’s varsity wants nothing more than to send the seniors out with a third straight TAIAO state championship when that tournament commences Feb. 17-19 in Round Rock. The organization also plans to enter its JV squad into TAIAO’s other division, with the idea of bringing two trophies back home to Waco.
“That’s the goal,” said senior Jed Stegemoller. “That would be great. We did it for Coach’s son when he was a senior, so it would be good to do it again this year.”
Nationwide, home schooling is on the rise. The U.S. Census Bureau found that home-school rates doubled from the 2019-20 to the 2020-21 school years, as large numbers of families found it an attractive option in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Given that trend — not to mention the fact that it’s winning plenty of games — don’t expect the Wind to stop gusting anytime soon.
“Home school has really taken off,” Bourland said. “But, really, what we do at Texas Wind is we provide an opportunity for home school families primarily, but also for kids who are at places where they just don’t have an opportunity to play organized sports. So, they’re getting to play against UIL teams, they’re getting to play against TAPPS teams, they’re having a true high school athletic experience. So it’s very rewarding. It’s worth it.”