No stopping Cougar stampede: China Spring rolls again, 31-13

“If I make a bad read, I know (Abdallah) will make a play,” Bowden said. “If I make a good read, I can make a play. They can’t stop both of us, so it’s awesome.”

Their dominance meant the Cougars (10-2) never needed to air it out as they attempted only two passes, and they paired the run-heavy game plan with a defense that had a dominant showing against the Tigers (9-3).

China Spring harassed Sealy quarterback D’Vonne Hmielewski all afternoon, tackling him for a loss eight times. The talented sophomore came into the game with over 2,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing, but the Cougars kept him from getting into a rhythm. Hmielewski completed 20 of 32 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown and added 18 carries for 28 yards.

“Our game plan coming into today was stop No. 2 (Hmielewski),” Bell said. “We were just trying to prevent him from making big plays. Our defensive line contained him pretty well, and I was really proud of that. He’s a really good football player and just a sophomore. What a special talent he is for Sealy and a really bright future for that kid.”