No stopping Crawford: Pirates power past Kerens, 66-7

The low 40-degree temperature couldn’t slow down this red-hot Crawford Pirates team.

No. 3 Crawford, powered by running back Breck Chambers, rolled past Kerens 66-7 Friday evening in a first round Class 2A bi-district playoff game at Midway’s Panther Stadium. The Pirates (11-0) overwhelmed the Bobcats (3-8) on the ground, the blowout result seemingly never in doubt.

The Pirates advanced to the area round where they will face Coleman (9-2), who routed Alvord (6-5) Friday evening at Castleberry High School in Fort Worth. Game time and location have yet to be announced.

Chambers, who only saw the field in the first half, scored four times, three of those coming off runs. He also caught a pass and hit pay dirt from 36 yards out. The senior totaled 166 yards on just five carries.

Fellow tailback Camron Walker had his way on the ground as well, as he finished with 89 yards on six carries to pair with two touchdowns. Walker already had 65 yards on five carries and the two scores by halftime.

Head coach Greg Jacobs and his squad kept the train rolling and did it once again in dominant fashion.

“We worked to get to this point; we worked hard during the week,” Jacobs said. “For the most part, I thought we were pretty focused. Offensively I definitely think we were. We executed really well. Defensively, we had some breakdowns here or there, but there’s some things that we got to work on. And it’s a process. And so, we’re gonna continue to work to try to get better.”

Those “breakdowns” were pretty foreign in this game, as the Pirate defense made life miserable for the Bobcats’ offense. Kerens’ running back Nehemiah Massey showed explosiveness early in the game but was bottled up by Crawford’s front seven.

Massey ripped off a 66-yard run to aid the Bobcats’ lone scoring drive, a two-minute, 90-yard march, capped off by quarterback Lane Lynch’s four-yard rush off a read option. But that would be all Kernes could muster, as it had very few chances. And when those chances came, Crawford’s defense came up big.

The Bobcats moved the ball well on their first six plays of the game, but Lynch threw an interception, and the Pirates wasted no time capitalizing. It took just three plays before Walker was in the end zone from nine yards out and the strong offensive performance began.

Crawford led 21-0 before the game had hit the 10-minute mark, thanks to Chambers and Walker having their way with the Kernes defense. And up until the Bobcats’ fourth drive, they were completely stonewalled by the Pirates.

Crawford added another 26 points in the second quarter to take a 47-7 lead into the half. It could have been a few more points, but a few missed PATs resulted in the odd-ball score. Then came the running clock and the second half turned into a blur.

Crawford’s backups came in and kept finding yardage on the ground, while its defense picked up stop after stop. The Pirates scored three times in the second half to hit the 66-7 mark where it ultimately finished.

Saying Kernes was an underdog would be an understatement, but Crawford still did its job in tough conditions to get the win and move on.

“I told them, ‘the most important thing is to try to get the victory,’” Jacobs said. “There’s gonna be better teams as we go on. So, there’ll be bigger challenges. That’s the most important thing is trying to come out on top.”

Starting quarterback Luke Torbert (ankle) did not see the field on Friday, but Jacobs said “hopefully he’ll be back next week.”