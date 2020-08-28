 Skip to main content
Normangee 29, Bremond 14
BREMOND — Normangee pulled away with two fourth-quarter touchdowns to take down the Tigers.

Bremond illuminated the scoreboard first on Seth Kasowski’s 12-yard foray into the end zone at the 5:14 mark of the opening quarter. Normangee answered quickly, though, as Mason Hardy launched a 75-yard TD bomb to Izaha Jones on the ensuing possession, tying the game at 8-8.

The Panthers took the lead three minutes into the second quarter on Hardy’s second scoring toss of the night, this one to Logan Luna on a third-and-goal play. That pushed the score to 15-8, Normangee.

Bremond later stormed back to get to within 15-14, but Normangee scored twice in the fourth quarter, including Hardy’s third TD pass of the night.

