Not quite there yet: University's potential playoff clincher comes up short, 36-35

ELGIN — It’s been 13 years since University reached the football playoffs.

The Trojans will have to wait for a week for another chance to break that drought.

Despite an explosive second half during which Naje Drakes scored four touchdowns — three rushing and one receiving — it was Elgin that clinched a playoff berth Friday night.

Nathan Lewis threw five touchdown passes for the Wildcats, including a 29-yarder to Justin Strong with 33 seconds left. After both teams called timeout, Sebastian Jackson ran in a two-point conversion, and Elgin stunned University, 36-35, at Wildcat Stadium.

“Bounce back, keep chopping,” University coach Kent Laster said of the message to his team after the devastating loss.

Drakes put on a show in the second half, and it started right away.

After a first half in which the Trojans barely had the ball and trailed 21-7 at halftime, it took them only three plays to reach the end zone. Drakes took a pass from JaShaun Manghane 2 yards short of a first down on third-and-5, broke a couple tackles almost immediately after making the catch, then sprinted down the sideline, where he avoided another defender on his way to a 52-yard score.

University’s other scoring drives of the second half lasted two, two and four plays and all ended with Drakes touchdown runs from 15, 60 and 24 yards.

The last of those came with 3:08 to go in the fourth quarter and put the Trojans (3-4, 2-1 District 11-5A Division II) ahead for the first time.

“We knew we had a chance to have explosive plays, but we needed the ball to do it,” Laster said. “We only had four possessions (and 18 snaps) in the first half, so that was tough. I’m glad we responded.”

Drakes finished with 108 yards rushing on 10 carries and 81 yards on four catches, and Manghane was 13-for-22 for 242 yards and a score.

But the Wildcats had the ball last, and they marched back down the field after Drakes’ final score, and Lewis found Strong open behind his defender. Jackson then took a handoff straight up the gut for the winning two-pointer.

“They lined up in a heavy formation, and they ran it right at us,” Laster said. “It looked like we froze.”

Lewis was 11-for-17 for 193 yards passing. Strong caught two of Lewis’ TD strikes and finished with six catches for 77 yards. Blake Courtney caught two passes, but they both went for touchdowns from 4 and 26 yards.

The Wildcats (6-2, 3-1), who, like University, were winless last season, played keep away in the first half.

After Strong opened the scoring with a 5-yard reception from Lewis, Mekhi Sandolph answered with a 10-yard scoring run for University. Elgin controlled the rest of the first half, going on drives of 11 plays and six minutes before Lewis and Courtney hooked up for a 4-yard TD to put the Wildcats in front, and nine plays and 6:23 off the clock with Lewis finding Jackson wide open on a throwback screen for a 39-yard score to cap the march.

University had a chance to get back within one score before halftime but fumbled with third-and-goal from the 13 as time expired. The Trojans had another goal-to-go opportunity that came up short in the fourth quarter when a pass from the 7-yard line fell incomplete.

“We managed to go down and score points in the second half, but we’ve just got to finish,” Laster said.

University’s next chance to clinch a playoff berth will come next Friday at home against Leander Rouse.