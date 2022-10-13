'Officially' an inspiration: Central Texas ref back on field despite cancer battle

It’s the word no one wants to hear when going to the doctor.

And you wouldn’t think of cancer just looking at Travis Walker. He’s 49 years old and works out most days of the week . He’s in his 17th year as an educator in the Abbott Independent School District, his 28th year in education. After retiring from a 15-year run of coaching football he couldn’t stay away from the field and decided to go into officiating, which he’s done for eight years.

But as a self-described Type A kind of person, Walker is also thorough.

In February he had a full physical, which he notes he’d never had before, and had bloodwork done along with it. Everything looked fine at first glance and his doctor checked off on the physical and told him to come back the next year.

“I’m the type of person that I have to go through everything, so I pored over the bloodwork and looked at it and my white pace was low,” Walker said. “I researched that and it’s either pancreatitis or a couple of other things — or pancreatic cancer. And every now and then I’d have a stitch on my side when I run, because I work out five or six times a week.

“I went back to the doctor and said, ‘I want to find out what this is.’ Ran a CT scan and it came back that a there was a tumor at the tail of my pancreas.”

Walker quickly went into surgery to have part of his pancreas removed as well as his spleen. Then a week after he was discharged he returned to have a PET scan. The prognosis wasn’t good. The cancer had spread.

“Pancreatic cancer is one of the worst things you can get,” Walker said. “And they told me, they said, 'We're going to hit you with the hardest stuff we got. We're going to give you the heaviest dose we can.’ I’m only 49. I’m in great health and, so far I have not had any major side effects.”

Walker does seven hours of infusion every other Monday then wears a pump for 44 hours. The day after his treatments he’s back at school teaching K-12 theater classes, singing and dancing with his students. The only day he really feels affected by the treatment is the day after the pump comes out and he’s given a shot that signals his bone marrow that it’s time to dump white blood cells.

“That next day my energy’s really low but I work in an amazing school and they help me get through that,” Walker said. “And that's the only down day I have. So, one day out of every two weeks I'm really tired. Other than that, I'm still going. I do everything full-speed.”

Including officiating. Just last week Walker was back on the football field.

“I grew up as an athlete and it's important to me to see kids be able to do that,” Walker said. “And if we don't have officials on the field, they're not going to be able to do that. That camaraderie they build, that teamwork and that ability to push through obstacles, that is so important.

"We've got to have officials out there. Whether it's football, basketball, you just you really you got to be there for the kids. If you're there for a paycheck it's probably not going to be the funnest thing you've ever done because you do get hollered at every now and then.”

People who hear Walker’s story might ask themselves, how? How is it possible that after six rounds of chemotherapy, the harshest one can experience, he’s back out there moving around as if his body wasn’t fighting a fatal disease?

But for Walker the answer isn’t as impossible as it may seem. He has faith.

“God has been unbelievable,” Walker said. “Just watching what God is putting in place so that we could get through this and that's the only way I've gotten through it has nothing to do with Travis. I'm a weak man. Just like everyone else. And God has just been incredible. I tell people I’m riding on his shoulders, watching him kick everything out of the way.

Walker has received a lot of support from his community, from fundraisers to help cover what insurance can’t to just being able to schedule around treatment as well as getting back to officiating. He still has six more rounds to go down at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Austin. He hasn’t gotten a haircut since July and will likely not have much of it left to cut soon anyway. But he and his family and doctors plan on continuing until there is no evidence of disease.

“With pancreatic cancer, they can never tell you you’re cured,” Walker said. “They can never tell you you're cancer-free just because of the way it is. No evidence of disease. That’s what we’re waiting on.”