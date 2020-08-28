Oglesby 36, Woodson 14

STRAWN — Blake Thompson and Ian Markum flashed some hot wheels for the Tigers, combining for four touchdowns as Oglesby gave Jeb Dixon a victory in his first game as head coach on Thursday night.
Thompson scored on a 70-yard kickoff return and a 23-yard TD catch, while Markum had a 44-yard fumble return to paydirt on defense to go with a 1-yard TD plunge. Davin Barrow pumped up the running game for Oglesby (1-0), carrying 13 times for a team-leading 156 yards. Barrow, Markum and Nash Shaw all contributed 10 tackles defensively as well.
Oglesby will face Morgan next week.
