Oglesby 72, Eagle Christian 26

Oglesby’s Jed Dixon must’ve given one heck of a halftime speech.
After trailing 26-22 at halftime, the Tigers took off to outscore ECA, 50-0, in the second half and eventually take a mercy-rule triumph at Paul Tyson Field.
Davin Barrow and Ian Markum powered a productive rushing attack for Oglesby (4-1. Barrow carried 23 times for 378 yards and five touchdowns, while Markum chipped in three TD runs of his own. It was the season opener for the Eagles (0-1), as TAPPS teams had a longer delay than their UIL counterparts.
Photos: Week 5 high school football scenes
Waco West Mesquite
Waco West Mesquite
Waco West Mesquite
Waco West Mesquite
Waco West Mesquite
China Spring Mexia
China Spring Mexia
China Spring Mexia
China Spring Mexia
China Spring Mexia
China Spring Mexia
China Spring Mexia
reicherbrentwood
reicherbrentwood
reicherbrentwood
reicherbrentwood
reicherbrentwood
reicherbrentwood
University A&M Consolidated
University A&M Consolidated
University A&M Consolidated
University A&M Consolidated
University A&M Consolidated
University A&M Consolidated
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES (copy) -- (copy)
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!