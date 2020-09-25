Oglesby 72, Eagle Christian 26

After trailing 26-22 at halftime, the Tigers took off to outscore ECA, 50-0, in the second half and eventually take a mercy-rule triumph at Paul Tyson Field.

Davin Barrow and Ian Markum powered a productive rushing attack for Oglesby (4-1. Barrow carried 23 times for 378 yards and five touchdowns, while Markum chipped in three TD runs of his own. It was the season opener for the Eagles (0-1), as TAPPS teams had a longer delay than their UIL counterparts.